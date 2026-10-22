Georgia Classic Pool Completes NH Scott Park Municipal Aquatic Facility For Dekalb County

Aerial view of the completed NH Scott Park aquatic facility in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Completed NH Scott Park project highlights Georgia Classic Pool's growing commercial pool capabilities, led by Commercial Pools Division leader Danae Vance.

- Vance Dover, Georgia Classic PoolDECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Georgia Classic Pool, a Georgia-based swimming pool builder serving residential, commercial and municipal clients, announces the completion of its work on the aquatic facility at NH Scott Park in DeKalb County, Georgia.The NH Scott Park project features an expansive public swimming pool designed to accommodate multiple aquatic uses, including dedicated lap swimming, recreational swimming and diving. The completed aquatic facility includes a large surrounding pool deck, accessibility features and supporting infrastructure designed for the demands of a public community swimming facility.For Georgia Classic Pool, the project showcases an important part of the company's capabilities beyond the custom residential pools and outdoor living projects for which it has become well known throughout Metro Atlanta and North Georgia.“Georgia Classic Pool has built its reputation designing and constructing high-quality custom pools, but our capabilities extend well beyond residential construction,” said Vance Dover of Georgia Classic Pool.“Projects like NH Scott Park give our team the opportunity to bring that experience to larger commercial and municipal environments. We're proud of the finished project and especially proud that this facility will serve the DeKalb County community for years to come.”The project was spearheaded for Georgia Classic Pool by Danae Vance, the company's Operations Manager, who also leads its Commercial Pools Division. Vance managed the project for Georgia Classic Pool through the many details and challenges associated with a large public aquatic project and was instrumental in taking the project across the finish line.“Large commercial projects require a tremendous amount of coordination, persistence and attention to detail,” Dover said.“Danae took ownership of this project, worked through the challenges and kept pushing it forward. We're extremely proud of what she and the entire team accomplished.”The completed NH Scott Park pool incorporates multiple lap lanes, recreational swimming areas and a dedicated diving area within a distinctive multi-use configuration. The facility also includes an expansive concrete pool deck, perimeter safety fencing, accessible pool-entry equipment and other features necessary for public use.Commercial and municipal swimming pool construction presents a different set of demands from residential pool building. Public aquatic projects must accommodate higher usage levels, accessibility requirements, public safety considerations, specialized aquatic equipment and extensive coordination throughout the construction process.Georgia Classic Pool's Commercial Pools Division brings the company's swimming pool construction experience and project-management capabilities to commercial, municipal and community aquatic projects throughout Georgia.The company views its commercial operations as a natural extension of the experience developed through years of custom swimming pool and outdoor living construction.“Whether we are building a custom pool for a family or working on an aquatic facility intended to serve an entire community, our commitment remains the same,” Dover said.“It comes down to careful planning, quality construction, communication and getting the details right.”The completion of the NH Scott Park project represents another milestone for Georgia Classic Pool as the company continues to expand its commercial and municipal swimming pool portfolio while maintaining its established custom residential pool and outdoor living operations.Georgia Classic Pool is proud to have been part of the NH Scott Park project and appreciates the opportunity to contribute to an aquatic facility designed for recreation, swimming and community enjoyment in DeKalb County.ABOUT GEORGIA CLASSIC POOLGeorgia Classic Pool is a Georgia swimming pool builder specializing in custom residential pools as well as commercial and municipal swimming pool construction. Serving Metro Atlanta, North Georgia and commercial clients throughout Georgia, the company provides swimming pool design and construction with an emphasis on quality, craftsmanship, communication and project management.

Vance Dover

Georgia Classic Pool

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Georgia Classic Pool Completes NH Scott Park Municipal Aquatic Facility for DeKalb County News Provided By Georgia Classic Pool October 22, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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