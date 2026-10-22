HSI Services Celebrates 30 Years Of Innovation In Water Management

Manufacturer of the patented Aqua-Barrier® cofferdam system marks three decades of helping contractors, municipalities and property owners protect investments.

WALLER, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HSI Services Inc., manufacturer of the patented Aqua-Barrierwater-inflated cofferdam system, is celebrating 30 years of providing innovative, dependable water-management solutions for construction, infrastructure and flood-protection applications.Founded in 1996 by President Darren Miller as Hydrological Solutions Inc., the company began with a vision to develop a safer, more efficient alternative to traditional temporary cofferdams. That vision led to the creation of Aqua-Barrier, a water-inflated barrier featuring a patented internal baffle system designed to provide stability under hydrostatic pressure.Over the past three decades, HSI has grown from an innovative product concept into an established provider of temporary water-control solutions, with Aqua-Barriersystems used throughout the United States and internationally.Since receiving its first patent in 1997, HSI has continued to advance its technology and expand its applications. Key milestones include introducing flood-protection applications in 2001, registering Aqua-Barrieras a trademark in 2006, securing an additional patent for its end pipe-loop design in 2015, and achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification in 2020.Today, Aqua-Barriersystems support a wide range of projects, including construction dewatering, bridge and culvert repairs, pipeline maintenance, shoreline work and temporary flood protection.Designed to be reusable and repairable, Aqua-Barrieroffers an alternative to conventional cofferdams that rely on sandbags, earthen berms and other labor-intensive materials. Depending on project conditions, installation can be three to five times faster than traditional damming methods, helping contractors improve efficiency while reducing site disturbance.Throughout its history, HSI has remained focused on its mission: protecting customers' investments by providing dependable, cost-effective resources for managing water.That commitment extends beyond manufacturing. HSI offers Aqua-Barriersystems for sale and rental, along with technical resources, installation guidance and project support to help customers select and implement effective water-control solutions.The company's continued success reflects its six core values: honesty, integrity, excellence, safety, innovation and high quality.As HSI marks its 30th anniversary, the company remains committed to advancing temporary water-management technology, supporting its customers and developing solutions that address evolving construction and infrastructure challenges.The milestone also recognizes the employees, customers, distributors and industry partners who have contributed to HSI's growth and success.With three decades of experience and a continued focus on innovation, HSI looks forward to building on its legacy of helping customers manage water safely, efficiently and confidently.About HSI Services Inc.Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Waller, Texas, HSI Services Inc. is the manufacturer of Aqua-Barrier, a patented water-inflated cofferdam system used for construction dewatering, flood protection, infrastructure maintenance and temporary water control. With 30 years of industry experience, HSI provides reusable water-management solutions for contractors, municipalities, utilities and property owners throughout the United States and internationally. HSI is ISO 9001:2015 certified and offers Aqua-Barriersystems for sale and rental.For more information, visit

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HSI Services Celebrates 30 Years of Innovation in Water Management News Provided By On-Target! October 22, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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