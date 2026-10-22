MOBI Helps Families Create More Personal Health And Wellness Gifts This Holiday Season

Families can combine connected and standalone MOBI products to create practical gifts around the everyday needs of the people they care about.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Holiday shopping often starts with one question: What would this person actually use?As families prepare their gift lists for parents, grandparents, partners, caregivers, and other loved ones, MOBI Technologies, Inc. is highlighting an approach that puts individual needs first. Rather than choosing a one-size-fits-all gift, shoppers can select individual health and wellness products and bring them together when the combination makes sense.The MOBI Smart BMI Wi-Fi Scale, Smart Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Smart Bluetooth Pulse Oximeter, and Smart DualScan Ear & Forehead Thermometer each provide a different type of everyday measurement. Some offer connected features through the MOBI Smart App, while another provides a simple standalone experience.Together, they show how families can mix smart and non-connected technology within the same home.Start With What They Will UseFor someone interested in keeping track of weight and body metrics, the MOBI Smart BMI Wi-Fi Scale provides weight along with multiple body composition measurements. Supported information can be accessed through the MOBI Smart App, giving users a way to follow their information over time.The MOBI Smart Arm Blood Pressure Monitor focuses on a different part of an everyday health routine. It provides blood pressure and pulse readings, with results displayed directly on the device. Bluetooth connectivity also allows supported readings to be organized and reviewed through the MOBI Smart App.For blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate readings, families can consider the MOBI Smart Bluetooth Pulse Oximeter. Its compact fingertip design displays results directly on its OLED screen, while compatible connected features provide additional information through the MOBI Smart App.These products can be used independently, so shoppers can choose the device that best matches the recipient.Connected or Standalone? It Can Be Both.Some households may also want a simple thermometer that does not require an app.The MOBI Smart DualScan Ear & Forehead Thermometer provides fast ear and forehead temperature readings and can also be used for object and room temperature measurements.It works independently without Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.Adding a standalone product alongside connected devices demonstrates a simple idea: families do not have to choose between an all-smart or all-non-connected setup.They can use both.A parent may appreciate a connected blood pressure monitor. A partner focused on wellness may prefer a connected scale. A household may also want a thermometer that can be picked up and used without opening an app.Create a Gift Around the PersonThe four products are not a prepackaged bundle. Instead, they give shoppers the flexibility to create their own combination.“Thoughtful gifting starts with understanding what someone will actually use,” said David Naghi, President of MOBI Technologies.“By offering both connected and standalone products, we can give families more flexibility to choose one product or bring several together based on the needs of the person receiving them.”That approach also allows a MOBI setup to grow over time. Someone can begin with one connected device and later add other compatible MOBI products as their needs change.For supported connected products, the MOBI Smart App provides a common place to access compatible features and information. Standalone products continue to serve their individual purpose without requiring connectivity.As families get ready for the holidays, MOBI keeps the idea simple: start with the person, choose what they will use, and add complementary products when they make sense.Mix. Match. Give the Gift of Care.MOBI health and wellness products are available through MOBIUSA and participating retail partners. Product selection and availability may vary by retailer.MOBI health products are intended for their labeled uses and are not a replacement for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consumers should follow product instructions and speak with a healthcare professional about personal health questions.

Karen Thomas

Thomas Public Relations, Inc.

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MOBI Helps Families Create More Personal Health and Wellness Gifts This Holiday Season News Provided By MOBI Technologies, Inc. October 22, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail



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