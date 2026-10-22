Zakat Foundation Of America Brings A Staple Back To Carolina Families Amid Rising Food Costs

DURHAM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For a second time, Zakat Foundation of America will hold a series of community rice distributions across North Carolina and South Carolina from October 24, 2026, through November 22, 2026, distributing 13,200 pounds of rice to families who are feeling the strain at the checkout counter.

Hunger in the Carolinas is growing. Feeding America's latest Map the Meal Gap analysis estimates that more than 1.7 million North Carolinians are food insecure. In South Carolina, food banks report that 1 out of 7 residents live in food-insecure households.

Behind those numbers are families making hard trade-offs between rent, utilities, transportation, medical bills, and food. Through these distributions, the Zakat Foundation of America aims to ease that pressure and give neighbors a dependable foundation for their meals. Rice holds deep cultural significance in many of the communities we serve. A bag of rice can anchor a week of dinners, which makes it one of the most practical forms of relief a family can receive.

Distribution Schedule:

· October 24, 2026, 1:00 pm – 2:00pm: Cornwallis Apartments, Durham, North Carolina

· October 26, 2026, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm: 12 Hilltop Dr., Candler, North Carolina

· October 26, 2026, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm: Parktown Food Hub, Durham, North Carolina

· November 1, 2026, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Islamic Center of the Triad, Greensboro, North Carolina

· November 8, 2026, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: Naples Terrace Apartments, Durham, North Carolina

· November 22, 2026, 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: MERA Health Fair, 5110 Revere Rd, Durham, North Carolina



Other Partner Agencies:

· Islamic Association of Raleigh

· Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Winston-Salem, North Carolina

· Clemson Community Care, South Carolina

Community members with questions about a specific distribution may contact Sadia Khalid at.... Local partners interested in bringing support to their own community are encouraged to reach out to Outreach and Engagement Director Nayma Kose at....

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Zakat Foundation of America has been featured in the press including CNN Max, Fox News, WGN, ABC and NBC among others. Media including photos and videos are available on the organization's website and social media. Additional media requests or interview requests can be submitted to...

Founded in 2001 by Khalil Demir, Zakat Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 NGO that helps generous and caring people reach out to those in need. Zakat Foundation of America's mission is to address immediate needs and ensure the self-reliance of the poorest people around the world. Zakat Foundation of America conducts humanitarian assistance programs in more than 45 countries on five continents. For more information, please visit ZAKAT or call 1-888-ZAKAT-US

Sadia Khalid

Zakat Foundation of America

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Zakat Foundation of America Brings a Staple Back to Carolina Families Amid Rising Food Costs News Provided By Zakat Foundation of America October 22, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Emergency Services, Human Rights, International Organizations, U.S. Politics



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