Financial Women's Association Celebrates 70 Years Of Advancing Women In Finance At Anniversary Gala

Honorees, speakers, and guests at the Financial Women's Association 70th Anniversary Gala, held October 8, 2026, in New York.

- Hillary Rodham ClintonNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Financial Women's Association (FWA) marked its 70th anniversary on Oct. 8 with a gala at the Edison Ballroom in New York. The event drew 200 guests and honored leaders in finance, media, public service and nonprofit leadership. The signature event raised funds to support the FWA's work advancing women in the financial industry and celebrated milestone anniversaries of its NextGen Education Programs. CNBC senior economics reporter Steve Liesman served as emcee.“I am so proud of this organization, and I am so proud to be president,” said Albana Theka, President of the FWA.“I am only one of the links in the chain of many presidents, and many more to come.”“The FWA is consistently a place where confidence is built, careers are launched, jobs and promotions are secured, business is done, and lasting friendships are made. Tonight we celebrate a legacy of impact,” said Alissa Desmarais, Executive Director and COO of the FWA.The FWA's 2026 honorees were:- Hillary Rodham Clinton: Global Trailblazer and Visionary Award- Caroline Gundeck, Managing Director, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management: Financial Services Woman of the Year- Stephanie Ruhle, Host and Senior Business Analyst, MS NOW: Private Sector Woman of the Year- Mary Barneby, former Regional Chief Executive, American Red Cross of Greater New York, and FWA Past President: Non-Profit Sector Woman of the Year- Virginia Maloney, New York City Council Member, District 4: Public Sector Woman of the Year- Carolyn Maloney, former U.S. Representative from New York: Lifetime Public Service Honoree- Jonathan Dambrot, CEO and Co-Founder, Cranium AI: Male Ally of the Year- Joan Shapiro Green, FWA Past President: FWA Leadership Impact Award- Betsy Werley, FWA Past President: FWA Mentorship Impact AwardIn video remarks accepting the Global Trailblazer and Visionary Award, Hillary Rodham Clinton highlighted the many ways the FWA has helped women advance.“For 70 years, the FWA has invested in women through scholarships, mentorships, leadership development, and the networks that help women lift one another up.”For Barneby, the value of that network was personal. It offered connections and role models that were scarce in her workplace.“Finding female colleagues, and especially role models at work, was often like finding a needle in a haystack. But at the FWA, I could take advantage of an incredible sisterhood that opened up countless opportunities to grow, to learn, to lead.” Gundeck, named Financial Services Woman of the Year, returned to a theme Desmarais had raised earlier, the confidence women gain through support and opportunity.“I built my career on supporting women's empowerment. Confidence is what gets you in the room, and once you're there, you realize there's nothing you can't do.”New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin presented the FWA with a City Council proclamation marking the anniversary.“FWA never let society's rules define what a woman could do,” Menin noted. The FWA was also honored to receive proclamations from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal, along with a congratulatory message from U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand.Accepting the Leadership Impact Award, FWA Past President Joan Shapiro Green reflected on the relationships that shaped her career:“Throughout my career, including my years as president of BT Brokerage, I saw how important relationships, opportunity, and strong professional networks can be. The FWA has always brought these together in powerful ways. I am delighted to be with so many friends and colleagues tonight to celebrate this special occasion.”For FWA board member Maria Giraldo, the Baruch mentoring program marked the beginning of a lasting connection to the FWA.“I entered this program as a mentee, I became a mentor, and now I serve on the board.”FWA Past Presidents Hermina“Nina” Batson, Karen Elinski and Simone Vinocour co-chaired the gala.View the Event and Photo GalleryDonate to support the FWAFounded in 1956, the FWA promotes the professional development and advancement of all women in finance through education, mentoring, scholarships, networking and advocacy. Learn more at

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Financial Women's Association Celebrates 70 Years of Advancing Women in Finance at Anniversary Gala News Provided By FWA of New York, Inc. October 22, 2026, 18:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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