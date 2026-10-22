Abu Dhabi Launches Programme To Connect African And Asian Health Innovators With Global Ecosystem

Abu Dhabi offering a structured pathway for health entrepreneurs from Africa and Asia to develop their ventures and, for the most promising among them, engage directly with one of the world's most ambitious health innovation ecosystems, under a new partnership announced at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit.

Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi and Bridge for Billions, the entrepreneurship support organisation, will jointly run a three-phase programme targeting around 50 early-stage health ventures across Africa and Asia. Ventures will be assessed on quality, maturity, scalability and relevance to the health priorities of the communities they serve.

Selected entrepreneurs will then enter a tailored online programme covering regulatory navigation, health-system integration, business-model validation and investor readiness. A smaller group will follow a third phase: an acceleration residency in Abu Dhabi, connecting them with the emirate's regulators, healthcare providers, research institutions and investors, with the aim of building lasting relationships rather than temporary access.

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Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said the programme addressed a persistent gap between local knowledge and global reach. "Entrepreneurs with a deep understanding of the communities they serve can develop solutions grounded in real health needs, local realities, and affordability," she said, "and access to the right expertise, networks and investment can help turn that potential into lasting impact."

Pablo Santaeufemia, CEO of Bridge for Billions, said the programme would strengthen the organisations supporting health founders long before commercial capital arrives. "Through Conecta Healthcare, Bridge for Billions advocates for ESOs and works alongside them," he said, "because strengthening these organisations is how we strengthen health entrepreneurship at scale. Together with Future Health, we want to give founders and the organisations that support them the tools, networks and visibility to shape the future of global health innovation, especially across the Global South."

The programme responds to a persistent shortfall in funding for health innovation in emerging markets. The WIPO Global Innovation Index 2024 found that Latin America and Africa together accounted for around 3 per cent of global venture capital deals in the first half of 2024, while venture capital values fell by 80 per cent in Africa.

Research from the World Bank Group estimates that each health-sector job in low-income countries is associated with an additional 3.4 jobs across related industries. The programme is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Applications, eligibility criteria and further programme details are to be announced.

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