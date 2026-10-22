Sharjah's Sheikha Jawaher Calls For Stronger Families As Foundation Marks 25 Years

Families must be built on compassion, mutual respect and shared responsibility, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi said as the Sharjah Family Development Foundation marked its silver jubilee on Wednesday.

Speaking at the celebration at YourSpace in Aljada, Sheikha Jawaher, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Sharjah Family & Community Council, stressed that every family deserves to feel safe and supported, and every individual deserves to live with dignity.

“Sharjah is a home for everyone, and our goal goes beyond helping families. We want to build homes filled with love and compassion, and raise children who are guided by their values, proud of their identity and capable of facing life's challenges with confidence and understanding,” she said.

The event marked 25 years of the foundation's work to strengthen family bonds, support parents and children, and build a more connected society. The foundation is affiliated with the Sharjah Family & Community Council.

Sheikha Jawaher said Sharjah's commitment to family wellbeing reflects the vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his care for every individual.

Strong families are shaped by everyday acts of care, Sheikha Jawaher said, urging husbands and wives to support one another, share responsibilities and raise their children together.

Understanding, appreciation and respect for each other's dignity are essential to a stable and resilient home, she added.

She encouraged young people to uphold their faith and values, honour their parents and learn thoughtfully from other cultures while remaining proud of their Emirati identity.

With children exposed to a growing range of influences, families must remain their first source of protection and guidance, she said. Parents need to be present, listen to their children and nurture compassion so they can contribute positively to society.

Sheikha Jawaher also praised the foundation's staff for their commitment to supporting families over the past 25 years.

A film screened during the celebration, titled '25 Years of Development', traced the foundation's journey and highlighted its achievements.

More than 26,000 people have benefited from programmes for married couples and those preparing for marriage. Programmes for young people and family members have reached more than 53,000 beneficiaries over approximately two decades.

Another 5,400 people have benefited from '180 Degrees of Change', '960 Minutes' and 'My Journey with Happiness'. Over 13 years, initiatives including 'Neighbours', 'Bayt wa Sakan', the 'Nation Is a Family' campaign and 'Tawazun' have reached more than 85,000 beneficiaries.

The foundation has also provided family counselling support to more than 25,000 people over the past 25 years.

Its work has extended to family-related policies and services, including contributing to the establishment of a family court approved by the Ruler of Sharjah on April 15, 2014. The court was designed to respect families' privacy and specific needs.

The foundation also contributed to the National Family and Child Policy and Sharjah's Family Strategy.

A Family Cohesion Charter launched through the 'Nation Is a Family' campaign was signed by 41 government entities, encouraging cooperation to better serve families and the wider community.

Its achievements include first place in the Khalifa Award for Education for the 'Ajyal' initiative and the Outstanding Financial Performance Award.

Sheikha Modhi bint Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Family Development Foundation, said the anniversary was an opportunity to reflect on a journey centred on individuals and families.

She thanked the Ruler of Sharjah for his continued support and said the foundation's success is measured by the difference it makes in people's lives, alongside the reach of its programmes.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the Foundation's journey, including the teams, partners and the families at the heart of its work. Their trust and support continue to inspire new initiatives that turn Sharjah's vision into practical improvements in family life,” she said.

The celebration also featured a discussion titled 'Family First: From Values to Quality of Life', with social researcher Dr Mona Al Bahar. It explored the values behind family support in Sharjah and the leadership's role in placing families at the centre of social development.

The silver jubilee renewed the foundation's commitment to responding to the aspirations of Emirati families and helping them feel secure, connected and supported.

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