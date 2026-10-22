Abu Dhabi Builds Major Facility To Sort, Recycle 400,000 Tonnes Of Waste A Year

Tadweer Group commenced on-site works Thursday on a new Material Recovery Facility in Abu Dhabi, developed in partnership with Urbaser, the international environmental solutions company.

Scheduled to begin operations in the second quarter of 2028, the facility will process 200,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste and 200,000 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste annually, using artificial intelligence, automated sorting and advanced optical technologies to separate and recover materials for recycling.

The facility will deploy automated systems capable of identifying and directing materials across multiple waste streams, reducing what goes to landfill and channelling recovered materials toward recycling and further processing.

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"This is a significant step forward for the project and for Abu Dhabi's circular economy ambitions," said Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group. "It reflects our focus on execution and our commitment to strengthening resource recovery at scale, supporting Abu Dhabi's ambition to divert 80 per cent of waste from landfill by 2031."

"We are pleased to mark this milestone with Tadweer Group," said Rafael Guinea, Waste Treatment General Director at Urbaser. "Our focus is on bringing our waste treatment expertise to the delivery of a facility that supports Abu Dhabi's resource recovery goals."

The MRF will form a key component of Tadweer Group's EcoPark - an integrated complex bringing together waste treatment, recycling and resource recovery technologies within one ecosystem, aimed at maximising material recovery and creating greater value from waste.

Tadweer Group, part of L'IMAD Holding, is the sole custodian of waste management in Abu Dhabi. Beyond its central role in the emirate, the group is also working to expand its sustainable waste management solutions beyond Abu Dhabi, developing partnerships that support the transition towards a more efficient circular economy.

In 2025, the group launched Tajmee'e, an AI-powered waste collection platform designed to support a cleaner and more sustainable future for the emirate. The new facility is expected to be operational by mid-2028.

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