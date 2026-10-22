UAE Strongly Condemns Houthi Attack On King Fahd International Airport

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UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the attack launched by the Houthis on King Fahd International Airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which resulted in two deaths and injuries to a number of civilians.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

The Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding the Kingdom's security and stability.

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The UAE expressed its solidarity, sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

UAE condemns Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport, Saudia aircraft UAE strongly condemns Houthi attacks on two airports in Saudi Arabia UAE strongly condemns Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh