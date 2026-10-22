A Watch Strap That Inflates? Inside The Medical Grade HUAWEI WATCH D3's Blood Pressure Technology

Published: Thu 22 Oct 2026, 5:54 PM

Hypertension is one of the most common health conditions worldwide, and diagnosing it requires measuring blood pressure. For practical reasons, doctors often rely on readings taken during appointments, but a single result may not reflect a person's usual blood pressure, as emotional or environmental factors can cause it to fluctuate. This is where ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) comes in. Using an inflating cuff that takes repeated readings around the clock, ABPM provides a more comprehensive picture by tracking changes and variations in blood pressure throughout the day and night.

The challenge has been that traditional ABPM devices can be cumbersome to carry around and may interfere with daily activities. They can also be expensive. The HUAWEI WATCH D3 aims to address these challenges with a medical-grade wrist-worn ABPM device that combines blood pressure monitoring with smartwatch functionality. It reimagines the conventional appearance of medical devices, bringing health monitoring into an everyday wearable.

A critical tool for detecting masked, white-coat and nocturnal hypertension

ABPM can be particularly useful for three groups of people. First, those whose clinic readings are consistently high but whose home readings are normal. Second, those whose clinic blood pressure is normal but who experience symptoms such as dizziness upon waking or palpitations at night. Third, those currently taking antihypertensive medication.

The HUAWEI WATCH D3 offers a 24-hour ABPM solution. Using an ultra-narrow mechanical airbag developed through a proprietary full-stack human haemodynamic simulation model, the device is designed to deliver stable pressure with minimal skin contact. The dual-layer airbag structure provides compression and sensing at roughly one-fifth the width of a traditional cuff airbag. With its high-precision sensor, the watch adapts to different scenarios, while measurement algorithms calibrated for different wrist circumferences aim to meet users' needs across various daily activities.

During waking hours, users can choose measurement intervals of 15, 20, 30, 45 or 60 minutes, with support for automatic inflation or manual measurement. During sleep, the watch automatically performs quieter measurements at a default 30-minute interval, aiming to minimise sleep disturbance without requiring user action.

One common drawback of traditional ABPM devices is that frequent cuff inflation can interfere with daily activities and sleep. The HUAWEI WATCH D3 introduces what Huawei describes as an industry-first Minimally Disruptive ABPM Study.

The watch obtains readings through four high-precision micro-pump measurements during the day and three at night. During the remaining periods, the PPG sensor continuously collects pulse volume waveforms from small arterial vessels in the skin, capturing changes that can be used to track blood pressure trends. By combining direct measurements with trend tracking, the system aims to provide useful monitoring data while reducing the disruption caused by frequent cuff inflation.

Pre- and post-exercise measurements

Changes in blood pressure and heart rate during exercise, along with their recovery patterns, can provide insights into cardiovascular health. Huawei describes the WATCH D3 as the world's first wrist-worn device to meet ISO standards for blood pressure measurement during exercise at elevated heart rates, citing a medical-grade accuracy requirement of 5±8 mmHg.

Before starting a workout, users can measure their blood pressure on the watch. If the reading is elevated, the watch may suggest avoiding strenuous exercise. Similarly, after a workout, an elevated reading may prompt the device to recommend avoiding further intense activity and adjusting the exercise plan gradually.

Beyond blood pressure monitoring, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 supports broader health management by integrating blood pressure data with sleep and activity records. Users can review long-term trends and gain a better understanding of their health patterns to support healthier daily habits.

The watch also supports the Health Community feature, allowing users to keep track of health information shared by family members.

Designed for all-day wear, the HUAWEI WATCH D3 combines a lightweight build with clean lines and a minimalist appearance. It weighs just 40g without the strap, while metal detailing and three colour options offer choices to suit different personal styles.

The watch features a 1.92-inch AMOLED display with narrower bezels, a 6.4 per cent increase in screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. The display is designed to remain clearly visible even under bright outdoor sunlight.

With the HUAWEI WATCH D3, blood pressure monitoring is designed to fit more comfortably into everyday life. By combining ABPM technology with smartwatch functionality, the device aims to make regular health monitoring more convenient without compromising on design.