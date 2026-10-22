UAE Ranked Among World's Top 3 Countries For Wealthy Investors' Quality Of Life, HSBC Finds

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A majority of wealthy UAE investors have said they are satisfied with their quality of life, as per research by HSBC where the UAE ranked one of the top three countries for quality of life for wealthy investors.

83 per cent of UAE investors said they were satisfied with their quality of life, compared with 75 per cent globally, placing the UAE among the top three of the ten markets surveyed alongside Mexico and India, according to the research.

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26 per cent rate their quality of life a perfect ten out of ten – the joint-highest share of any market and well above the global average of 15 per cent.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels. Confident in meeting financial goals

The survey, which looked at 9,993 affluent and high-net-worth investors across ten countries, including 703 in the UAE, found that 21 per cent of investors are launching, acquiring or investing in a new business venture, compared with 17 per cent globally.

The findings were launched by HSBC on Thursday, in parallel with the global bank's inaugural UAE Wealth Investment Summit in Dubai.

Despite managing multiple priorities, HSBC found that affluent investors in the UAE are more confident about their financial future than their peers globally, with 87 per cent confident of meeting their short-term financial goals and 81 per cent confident of meeting their long-term goals.

More and more, investors are opting to manage their international wealth from the UAE, an attractive destination for its business-friendly wealth policy framework, said Craig Worobec, HSBC's head of wealth and premier solutions for the Middle East and UAE.

“More and more investors are choosing to manage that international wealth from here in the UAE, supported by a wealth sector that continues to deepen. Our role is to give them access to global investment opportunities, with planning that adapts as their goals change.”

32 per cent of those planning to leave a legacy want it to give their heirs the capital to start or grow a business – the highest share of the ten markets surveyed (global: 24 per cent).

Almost all parents (98 per cent) are already supporting the next generation during their lifetime, most often by opening up their professional networks (39 per cent), acting as a strategic adviser (33 per cent) or providing direct funding (29 per cent).

82 per cent of respondents said they have a clear strategy for how their wealth will support their family across multiple generations, compared with the global 75 per cent. 26 per cent have said guidance on intergenerational wealth planning would help them plan with confidence, compared with 22 per cent globally.

