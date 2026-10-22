ADCB Profit Rises 28% As Lending Boom Extends Growth Streak To 21 Quarters

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) reported record third-quarter and nine-month earnings on Thursday, as strong lending growth and rising fee income helped the lender extend its profit growth streak to 21 consecutive quarters.

Profit before tax rose 28 per cent year-on-year to Dh4.063 billion in the third quarter and reached Dh11.67 billion for the first nine months of 2026. Net profit after tax increased 15 per cent to Dh3.559 billion in the quarter and 27 per cent to Dh10.296 billion in the nine-month period.

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The results come amid continued economic expansion in the UAE, which has boosted demand for financing across corporate, retail and private banking segments. Net loans increased by Dh66 billion, or 16 per cent year-to-date, while customer deposits rose by Dh58 billion, or 12 per cent, during the first nine months of the year.

Operating income climbed 10 per cent to Dh18.3 billion, supported by a 21 per cent rise in non-interest income to Dh6.964 billion. Non-interest income accounted for 38 per cent of operating income, reflecting growing contributions from fees and trading activities.

Ala'a Eraiqat, Group Chief Executive Officer, said:“ADCB maintained its accelerated growth trajectory in the third quarter, with profit before tax increasing 28 per cent year on year to Dh4.063 billion, extending our track record to 21 consecutive quarters of profit growth.”

He added that the bank had recorded“healthy financing demand across key sectors”, with net loan growth of Dh24 billion during the third quarter alone.

Asset quality continued to improve, with the non-performing loan ratio falling to a record low of 1.6 per cent from 1.83 per cent a year earlier. Cost of risk improved to 36 basis points from 73 basis points over the same period.

Deepak Khullar, Group Chief Financial Officer, said:“ADCB delivered a strong financial performance in the first nine months of the year, supported by significant balance sheet growth, increasing revenue diversification and continued strength in asset quality.”

The stronger credit profile prompted the bank to lower its cost-of-risk guidance. Khullar said ADCB had reduced its guidance for full-year 2026 and for its five-year strategy period to“below 50 basis points, from below 60 basis points previously”.

Total assets reached Dh890 billion at the end of September, up 20 per cent year-on-year, while the bank maintained a CET1 capital ratio of 13.79 per cent. ADCB said it also continued to invest in artificial intelligence, with its mobile banking AI assistant recording more than 2.1 million interactions since its launch in the second quarter of 2026.