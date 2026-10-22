Samson Superb As India Mark Record T20 Chase In Win Over New Zealand

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Belligerent batting by Sanju Samson helped India to a four-wicket win against New Zealand in Christchurch on Thursday and the highest-ever T20 chase for the world champions.

Opener Samson made 67 from 33 balls as India chased down 226 for victory in a rematch of the 2026 T20 World Cup final.

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India, who take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, had a previous highest chase of 211 made against Sri Lanka in 2009.

Samson and opening partner Abhishek Sharma belted 93 runs between them in the powerplay, obliterating New Zealand's highly regarded seam attack.

"We do have a lot of conversations in the middle but nothing makes sense actually," Samson said of his opening partnership with Abhishek.

"We just force the ball and hit hard. It has been working very nicely and I really enjoy batting with him at the top."

Black Caps captain Mitchell Santner put the handbrake on India's runaway start, bowling three miserly overs through the middle stages in tandem with fellow spinner Michael Bracewell, the pair snaring four wickets in five overs.

But India captain Shreyas Iyer was a calming presence after Samson fell, chopping on from Santner, finding the boundary when needed to keep the chase manageable.

He departed for 42 from 28 balls in the second to last over.

Naman Dhir saw India home with 42 from just 15 balls.

Samson said India's "flying start" with the bat was where the game was won.

"Matches can be finished in the first half," he said.

"I think six overs, 90-odd runs, great start today."

India won the toss and chose to bowl, seeking to seize on late evening dew during the chase rather than any life in the Hagley Oval pitch.

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert made what then seemed to be a fast start, New Zealand reaching 65-1 at the end of the powerplay.

India would reach the same mark inside four overs during the chase.

Allen hit five fours and two sixes on his way to 45 from 24 balls, out to Axar Patel in the eighth over when trying to hoist the spinner over long-off.

That brought Glenn Phillips to the crease, initially dove-tailing well with Daryl Mitchell in forcing India's bowlers into different lengths.

Where Phillips was brilliant cutting and pulling the seamers, Mitchell was strong down the ground driving the fuller deliveries.

Mitchell was dropped by Abhishek on 16 but fell soon after for 28 top-edging Arshdeep Singh.

Bevon Jacobs hit a 96m six clean out of the Hagley Oval with his first ball faced as he raced to a 16-ball 31.

But it was Phillips (82 not out) who piled on the most pressure, his running between the wickets pressuring fielders to step in off the boundary, before powering his shots past them.

The second match of the series is also in Christchurch, on Saturday.

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