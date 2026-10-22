UFC Promises Blockbuster Night As Abu Dhabi Welcomes MMA Stars

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fans got a glimpse of the stars during the official open workout session at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night ahead of Saturday's UFC 333.

With tickets already sold out for the high-profile event at Etihad Arena, the fighters enjoyed a light workout session in front of fans at Yas Mall.

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Alexander Volkanovski looked at ease showing his attacking skills to a roaring crowd.

The Australian fighter was in great rhythm ahead of his title defence against the undefeated contender Movsar Evloev in Saturday's main event.

The talented Russian challenger, who arrived in Abu Dhabi with an unblemished 20-0 record, also looked sharp in the workout session ahead of what could be a fascinating battle between him and Volkanovski on Saturday.

But Volkanovski remains upbeat ahead of Saturday's fight in Abu Dhabi.

“It's always good here in Abu Dhabi. I've been here a few times and everyone is always so welcoming,” said Volkanovski.“It's been incredible. This is the hardest I've ever trained and I'm in great condition. I'm happy to be here.”

Evloev, though, is ready to push Volkanovski to the limit.

“It's good to be undefeated, but it's better to take the belt,” said Evloev.“He's a legend. He's been through a lot of big fights and championship fights, so experience is his advantage. But I'm breaking down walls, and he's just another obstacle on my way.”

Meanwhile, the co-main event will see a mouthwatering contest between bantamweight champion Petr Yan and No. 1 contender Merab Dvalishvili.

With Dvalishvili winning their first fight in 2023 by unanimous decision and Yan earning revenge two years later, the stakes could not have been higher for both in the third contest.

Abu Dhabi is a happy hunting ground for Yan. Having claimed victory twice in the UAE capital, the Russian is hoping for another memorable night.

“This is a great place. I'm really happy that my entire team can come here and watch the fight, and I'm happy that this fight specifically is happening here in Abu Dhabi,” said Yan.“I'm expecting a victory. It doesn't matter which way – the most important thing is to win.”

Dvalishvili, who looks to regain the bantamweight title, will be making his Abu Dhabi debut.

“I've been here in Abu Dhabi before as a guest fighter and I've always had a good time here,” said Dvalishvili.“Now I'm fighting here for the first time and it feels good. I've been training hard for this fight and I'm just happy to be here.”

Saturday night will also see a flyweight bout between England's Lone'er Kavanagh and Ramazan Temirov of Uzbekistan.

In the heavyweight category, Russia's Alexander Volkov takes on compatriot Rizvan Kuniev, while Aaron Pico of the US faces Losene Keita of Belgium in the featherweight division.

The combat events in the UAE capital are orgaised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) in partnership with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), the world's leading Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) organisation.

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