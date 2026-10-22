First Human Case Of Livestock Virus Shamonda Unlikely To Spread: WHO
"Based on current information and knowledge of the transmission of closely related viruses, this is an isolated human case and it is unlikely to lead to wider spread at this time," the WHO told Reuters in a statement.Recommended For You
It is suspected that the victim was bitten by a midge carrying the virus in eastern France, where it had circulated among animals during the spring and summer, according to the French government.ALSO READ
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