Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Tibet Region
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck Tibet at around 10.33pm local time (1433 GMT) on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.
The epicentre was in a county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), CENC data showed.ALSO READ
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