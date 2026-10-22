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Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Tibet Region

Magnitude 7 Earthquake Strikes Tibet Region


Date: 2026-10-22 02:51:36

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) An earthquake of magnitude 7 struck Tibet at around 10.33pm local time (1433 GMT) on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The epicentre was in a county in Nagqu, northern Tibet, at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), CENC data showed.

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Khaleej Times

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