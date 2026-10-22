Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
French Justice Minister Says 217 People Jailed Over Riots

French Justice Minister Says 217 People Jailed Over Riots


Date: 2026-10-22 02:51:36

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) French courts have jailed 217 people after convicting them in fast-track trials linked to last weekend's rioting, the justice minister said Thursday, hailing the judiciary's "extremely firm" response.

Speaking outside the Fleury-Merogis prison on the outskirts of Paris, Gerald Darmanin said 2,700 people had been detained since Saturday, more than 1,000 of them had appeared in court, of whom "217 people have been imprisoned... and this figure is continuing to rise a lot".

Recommended For You

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

ALSO READ
    How are French police identifying looters? Social media is key 'We all feel anger, shame': Macron denounces violence amid new clashes in France France rocked by nationwide clashes, blazes and looting; 1,200 people arrested

MENAFN22102026000049011007ID1111852845


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search