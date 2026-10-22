French Justice Minister Says 217 People Jailed Over Riots
Speaking outside the Fleury-Merogis prison on the outskirts of Paris, Gerald Darmanin said 2,700 people had been detained since Saturday, more than 1,000 of them had appeared in court, of whom "217 people have been imprisoned... and this figure is continuing to rise a lot".Recommended For You
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.ALSO READ
- How are French police identifying looters? Social media is key 'We all feel anger, shame': Macron denounces violence amid new clashes in France France rocked by nationwide clashes, blazes and looting; 1,200 people arrested
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment