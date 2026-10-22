Delhi Police Deny Permission For Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Concert At JLN Stadium

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's fans may have to wait longer to see him perform in India, as the Delhi Police have denied permission for his scheduled October 30 concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium due to security concerns.

The singer's show, part of his Aura India Tour, reportedly did not receive security clearance after police reviewed the request to organise the event.

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According to a letter reportedly addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, the request could not be approved due to threat-related inputs, security requirements during the festive season and other law and order concerns.

The decision comes as fans were looking forward to watching the Punjabi singer perform live in the national capital.

Dosanjh has performed at several major venues across the world, including Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London. He also became the first Punjabi artiste to headline and sell out Wembley Stadium.

Further details about the impact of the decision on the tour schedule were not immediately available.

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