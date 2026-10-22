Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Court Extends Police Custody Of 4 Accused Till 26 October

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The four accused arrested in connection with the firing on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court on Thursday.

One individual, Anil Pandit, has been named as an absconding accused in the case, according to the police remand application submitted before the court.

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During the court proceedings, Mumbai Police argued that the firing incident was carried out at the behest of Anil Pandit. The court remanded all four accused to police custody until October 26, rejecting the police request for custody until October 31.

While talking to the media, lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar said the defence questioned the lack of specific details about the alleged weapon supply in the remand report, including the type and origin of the pistol.

"They were brought here from Delhi on transit remand. Today, they were produced before the court while in custody. Upon being presented, they were asked whether they had any complaints against the police or anything else to say," said Madhukar.

"They stated that they had no complaints. However, one point that emerged was the allegation that they had supplied weapons."

"Yet, the remand report did not disclose any specific details regarding these weapons; only a pistol was mentioned. There was no information about whether the pistol was country-made or foreign-made, nor was its specific type described."

"The prosecution later argued that, since mobile phones had been seized, they needed to trace the trail of information contained within them. However, conducting a forensic examination of the data on the mobile phones does not require the individuals to be held in physical custody," added Madhukar.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted police custody until October 26, against the prosecution's request for custody until October 31.

Mumbai Police have also arrested seven more individuals from Haryana in connection with the firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff. A total of 10 individuals are under police suspicion regarding the attack.

According to the Mumbai Police, leads gathered during the investigation into the attack helped them identify and arrest other suspects.

The four accused, who were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court, were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan and were presented before the court after undergoing medical examinations.

The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18 in the Mumbai suburb of Juhu when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.

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