Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen Announces Interception And Destruction Of Drone In Riyadh Region
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Thursday that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh region.
Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted official Spokesperson for the Coalition Major General Turki Al Maliki as saying that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh region.
The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced earlier that four drones were intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.
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