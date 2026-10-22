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Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen Announces Interception And Destruction Of Drone In Riyadh Region

Coalition To Restore Legitimacy In Yemen Announces Interception And Destruction Of Drone In Riyadh Region


Date: 2026-10-22 02:50:46

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced on Thursday that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh region.

Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted official Spokesperson for the Coalition Major General Turki Al Maliki as saying that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in the Riyadh region.

The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announced earlier that four drones were intercepted and destroyed in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province.

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The Peninsula

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