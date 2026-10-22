Saudi Says Downed Drones In Riyadh, Medina Areas
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Thursday said it downed drones in the areas of Riyadh and the holy city of Medina, as Yemen's Houthis carry out daily attacks on the kingdom.
"Interception and destruction of four drones in the regions of Riyadh and Medina," said Turki Al-Malki in a post on X, the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-backed group.
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