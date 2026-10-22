QNB Group Announces Successful Completion Of Its Second And Largest QAR-Denominated Shogun Bond Issuance

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group has successfully completed its second Qatari Riyal-denominated Shogun bond issuance, raising QAR 750 million from a diversified base of Japanese investors. The 3-year transaction represents the largest QAR-denominated Shogun bond issuance to date.

In a statement published today on the Qatar Stock Exchange website, QNB Group explained that after the inaugural QAR Shogun issuance in the first quarter of 2025, this second transaction represents another important step in the Group's strategy to diversify its funding sources and broaden its access to the Japanese investor market.

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) was mandated by QNB Group to arrange the issuance.