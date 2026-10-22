Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds QR500 Million In One Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate trading volume reached QR 381,785,585 during the week from October 11 to 15, according to the weekly bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice.

The total value of sales contracts for residential units listed in the real estate bulletin during the same period reached QR 119,076,038, bringing the total volume of real estate trading for the week to QAR 500.861 million.

The properties traded included vacant plots, houses, residential buildings, a commercial building, commercial shops, residential apartments and residential units.

Sales were recorded in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Wakra, Al Daayen, Umm Slal, Al Khor and Al Thakhira, as well as Al Shamal. Transactions also took place in Rawdat Al Khail, Lusail 69, The Pearl Island, Al Wukair, Al Kharaij, Al Gharrafa, Al Sakhama, and Al Meshaf.

Real estate trading volume in registered sale contracts exceeded QR 499 million during the previous reporting period, from October 4 to October 8.