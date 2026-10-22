Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Gold Prices In Qatar Drop 1.77 Percent This Week

Gold Prices In Qatar Drop 1.77 Percent This Week


Date: 2026-10-22 02:50:18

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Gold prices in Qatar fell by 1.77% this week to $4092.19000 per ounce on Thursday, extending losses from the $4165.99570 recorded on Sunday, according to data released by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The decline was accompanied by steeper losses in other precious metals, with silver prices tumbling 1.11% to $56.41000 per ounce from $57.04570 at the start of the week.

Platinum prices also retreated, falling 1.89% to $1599.50000 per ounce from $1630.35970 recorded on Sunday.

MENAFN22102026000063011010ID1111852832


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search