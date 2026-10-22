Gold Prices In Qatar Drop 1.77 Percent This Week

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Gold prices in Qatar fell by 1.77% this week to $4092.19000 per ounce on Thursday, extending losses from the $4165.99570 recorded on Sunday, according to data released by Qatar National Bank (QNB).

The decline was accompanied by steeper losses in other precious metals, with silver prices tumbling 1.11% to $56.41000 per ounce from $57.04570 at the start of the week.

Platinum prices also retreated, falling 1.89% to $1599.50000 per ounce from $1630.35970 recorded on Sunday.