Gold Prices In Qatar Drop 1.77 Percent This Week
Doha, Qatar: Gold prices in Qatar fell by 1.77% this week to $4092.19000 per ounce on Thursday, extending losses from the $4165.99570 recorded on Sunday, according to data released by Qatar National Bank (QNB).
The decline was accompanied by steeper losses in other precious metals, with silver prices tumbling 1.11% to $56.41000 per ounce from $57.04570 at the start of the week.
Platinum prices also retreated, falling 1.89% to $1599.50000 per ounce from $1630.35970 recorded on Sunday.
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