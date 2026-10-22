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Media And Broadcasting Council Condemns Disinformation About Alleged Mass Arrests Over Hijab In Azerbaijan


Date: 2026-10-22 02:46:34

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. Unfounded reports by some Turkish media outlets and social media accounts alleging mass arrests over hijab in Azerbaijan and claiming that people are leaving the country as a result are a clear example of disinformation designed to exploit religious sensitivities, manipulate public opinion and misrepresent Azerbaijan, the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan said in a statement.

The statement stressed that the participation of certain political and public figures in spreading fabricated information and presenting baseless claims in offensive terms violates their public responsibilities and constitutes an unacceptable abuse of their influence.

The Media and Broadcasting Council strongly condemns the dissemination of false information about Azerbaijan, calling on media representatives and political and public figures to act responsibly and urging the public to critically assess such posts, check information against reliable sources and refrain from spreading disinformation.

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Trend News Agency

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