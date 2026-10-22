Media And Broadcasting Council Condemns Disinformation About Alleged Mass Arrests Over Hijab In Azerbaijan
The statement stressed that the participation of certain political and public figures in spreading fabricated information and presenting baseless claims in offensive terms violates their public responsibilities and constitutes an unacceptable abuse of their influence.
The Media and Broadcasting Council strongly condemns the dissemination of false information about Azerbaijan, calling on media representatives and political and public figures to act responsibly and urging the public to critically assess such posts, check information against reliable sources and refrain from spreading disinformation.
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