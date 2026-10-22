Shareholders Who Lost Money In Shares Of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead Plaintiff Deadline December 14, 2026

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP (“Wolf Haldenstein”), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Gildan Activewear Inc. (“Gildan”) (NYSE: GIL) securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026, inclusive (the Class Period).

Investors who purchased Gildan shares during the class period and suffered losses may be eligible to participate in the case, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for December 14, 2026.

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a report in which it allegedly announced that it had a short position in Gildan Activewear securities. That same day, Investing.com published an article summarizing the report entitled Gildan Activewear stock falls after short seller report. The article stated that the“short seller alleged that Gildan [Activewear] has been 'stuffing' its distributors and customers with excess product beyond underlying end user demand. According to the report, this has created a product overhang worth approximately $500 million, which contrasts with consensus forecasts for 2026.”

On this news, the price of Gildan Activewear's NYSE-listed shares fell $11.62, or 18.8%, to close at $50.35 per share.

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.



There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

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Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Email: ... Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis



Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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