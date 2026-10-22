Red Savannah Reveals“Where To Go In 2027”: 17 Destinations Set To Define The Coming Year In Luxury Travel

“Each year we're met with the same question: where should we go next?” said George Morgan-Grenville, Founder and CEO of Red Savannah.“Our specialists scan the globe for the destinations and moments that go beneath the surface - an eclipse over the Nile, a centenary in Colombia, a species finding its way back to the Galápagos. The itineraries we build around each one are designed to be a catalyst for real connection to a place, its people and its culture. That's the difference between visiting somewhere and being changed by it.”

AFRICA & THE MIDDLE EAST

Northern Namibia - Vestige Collection opens four lodges from spring 2027-Sorris Sorris, Omatendeka, Sheya Shuushona and Xadum-forming a new circuit through Damaraland, Etosha and Khaudum home to desert-adapted elephant, lion, black rhino and wild dog. Red Savannah launches a new Namibia itinerary covering the route in 2027.

The Nile Valley, Egypt - On August 2, 2027, the“Eclipse of the Century” crosses the Nile Valley with 6 minutes 23 seconds of totality near Luxor, the longest land-based eclipse until 2114. In July 2027, and Mandarin Oriental reopens the restored Old Cataract (Aswan) and Winter Palace (Luxor. Red Savannah can organize a luxury journey to the country planned around the eclipse.

Zanzibar, Tanzania - Direct Kigali–Zanzibar flights launched in late 2025 and a new Airlink Cape Town route begins in late 2026, letting Red Savannah combine gorilla trekking in Rwanda, safari and wine in South Africa and Zanzibar beach time in one itinerary.

EUROPE

Vienna, Austria - 2027 marks 200 years since Beethoven's death in Vienna. Commemorations open on New Year's Day with the Ninth Symphony at the Brucknerhaus Linz and continue at the Musikverein (all nine symphonies and the piano sonatas) and Konzerthaus (the string quartet cycle). Red Savannah builds cultural tours around tickets to the leading performances.

Arzachena & the Costa Smeralda, Sardinia, Italy - Delta's new JFK–Sardinia route launched in summer 2026, and openings include W Sardinia Poltu Quatu, La Tiara di Cervo and, by early 2027, Mandarin Oriental and Cheval Blanc Pitrizza. Arzachena was recognized as a Blue Zone in September 2025; Sardinia has the world's highest concentration of male centenarians. Red Savannah arranges itineraries exploring the Blue Zone regions.

Évora & the Alentejo, Portugal - Évora and the Alentejo are European Capital of Culture 2027, guided by“Vagar,” a philosophy of slowness. American Airlines launches Philadelphia–Porto flights in summer 2027, following JFK–Porto in 2026. Red Savannah recommends São Lourenço do Barrocal, a restored estate under an hour from Évora, on an itinerary pairing Porto and the Douro with the Alentejo.

Florence, Italy - The Florence Biennale marks its 30th anniversary in 2027 and the city marks 650 years since the birth of Brunelleschi, architect of the Duomo's dome. La Réserve Firenze opens in late 2026 and Capella makes its 89-key European debut in 2027. Red Savannah arranges Florence within a custom Italian tour or Tuscan villa stay.

Théoule-sur-Mer & the Côte d'Azur, France - Season four of“The White Lotus,” slated for 2027, moves to the French Riviera, filming in Cannes and Saint-Tropez. Red Savannah recommends Théoule-sur-Mer as a quieter base, with two newly contracted villas, Villa Calad and Les Deux Frère, overlooking the Bay of Cannes, and arranges stays at Le Mas Bellevue Saint-Tropez, an Oetker Collection hotel opening in 2027.

THE AMERICAS & POLAR REGIONS

Floreana Island, Galápagos, Ecuador - In 2026, 158 giant tortoises were reintroduced to Floreana, the first of 12 locally extinct species to return by 2030. The catamaran M/C Galápagos Eminence launches in April 2027, and Red Savannah's new nine-day“In the Footsteps of Sir David Attenborough” itinerary cruises seven islands from the filmmaker's documentaries.

Bogotá to Aracataca: The García Márquez Trail, Colombia - 2027 marks 100 years since the birth of Gabriel García Márquez. Red Savannah's new trail links Bogotá's Centro Cultural Gabriel García Márquez, Cartagena of Love in the Time of Cholera, and Aracataca, the author's birthplace and model for Macondo, as a day trip from Santa Marta.

Baja California's East Cape, Mexico - Amanvari, Aman's first resort in Mexico, opened on the East Cape in August 2026, with Conrad and Soho House to follow in 2027. Red Savannah's Latin America specialist recommends pairing whale watching in the Sea of Cortez with a stay at Amanvari.

The Arctic (Norway, Svalbard & Greenland) - Selar's Captain Arctic, launching in early 2027, is a 70-meter expedition yacht powered by five solar sails, built for year-round, near-zero-emission exploration of Norway, Svalbard and Greenland - opening the Arctic beyond its traditional summer season.

Antarctica - Antarctica21's 76-guest Magellan Discoverer launches in December 2026, the first sub-100-passenger vessel purpose-built for Antarctic cruising since 2019, with hybrid diesel-electric propulsion and a balcony in every suite.

ASIA & AUSTRALASIA

Komodo National Park, Indonesia - In 2027, the only natural home of the Komodo dragon marks 50 years in UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme, and NIHI Rote, sister to NIHI Sumba, opens on the Timor Sea alongside a Hospitality Academy. Red Savannah recommends a private phinisi charter to see the dragons away from the busiest sites.

Phuket, Bangkok & Northern Thailand - New openings include Navera in Phuket, Tri Vananda, a 40-villa Clinique La Prairie health resort (late 2026), and Langham Custom House and Plaza Athénée Nobu in Bangkok. Red Savannah's“Northern Thailand Discovery” explores the northern province of Nan; the guide also points to Chiang Dao and the roadless island of Koh Phra Thong.

Ranthambore, Gir & Ladakh, India - 2027 marks 80 years of Indian independence, and the 63-villa Raffles Ranthambore opens in mid-2027. Red Savannah's new India Big Cat Safari pairs tigers in Ranthambore with Asiatic lions in Gir National Park, their only home in the wild, and snow leopards in Ladakh.

Sydney, Australia - The 2027 Men's Rugby World Cup runs six weeks from October 2027, with Sydney a host city. The same month, Qantas's nonstop London–Sydney service becomes the world's longest passenger flight at 10,573 miles. Red Savannah designs custom tours around the tournament.

New from Red Savannah for 2027: the“In the Footsteps of Sir David Attenborough” Galápagos itinerary, the India Big Cat Safari, a new northern Namibia itinerary, and“In the Footsteps of Gabriel Garcia Márquez” itinerary.

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About Red Savannah

Red Savannah is a multi-award-winning travel company headquartered in Cheltenham, England, established in 2011 by George Morgan-Grenville. It designs tailor-made private journeys, African safaris and Indian Ocean escapes, and offers a hand-picked portfolio of luxury villas, yachts and gulets in Europe and the Caribbean - all delivered with charm, passion, integrity and style. No hogwash. No luxury-speak. Just up-to-date knowledge and an ability to listen to and interpret sophisticated needs.

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