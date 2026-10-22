Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Commander Of U.S. Space Command, To Speak At Spacepower Conference

General Stephen N. Whiting, Commander, U.S. Space Command

The combatant commander responsible for defending U.S. and allied interests in space will join Guardians, joint and allied partners, and industry in Orlando.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Space Force Association (SFA) today announced that Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command, will speak at Spacepower Conference (SPC26). The conference takes place December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando under the theme“The Decisive Edge.”Gen. Whiting has led U.S. Space Command, headquartered at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, since January 2024. The command is responsible for defending U.S. and allied interests in the space domain and providing space-enabled combat effects to joint warfighters around the globe, with combatant command authority over Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, and Guardians operating ground and space-based systems.A 1989 distinguished graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy with a degree in aeronautical engineering, Gen. Whiting is a space operations officer. He has commanded the 13th Space Warning Squadron, the 614th Air and Space Operations Center, the 21st Space Wing, and the Combined Force Space Component Command and 14th Air Force, and he served as the first commander of Space Operations Command.“Gen. Whiting leads the joint force's space warfighters and speaks for the combatant commands that depend on spacepower every day. The Decisive Edge is the work these warfighters do. We are honored that he will share that story with our community in Orlando,” said Damon Feltman, CEO of the Space Force Association.Now in its fourth year, Spacepower Conference brings together the full spacepower ecosystem: Guardians at every level, joint and allied warfighters, industry innovators and investors, and the next generation of space talent. This year's program spans five stages and includes senior leader keynotes, first-hand operator debriefs, and sessions on artificial intelligence, space nuclear power, in-space servicing and refueling, and the Golden Dome mandate. SPC26 also closes out America's 250th anniversary year.About Spacepower ConferenceSpacepower Conference (SPC26) is a gathering for the people securing, creating, and investing in America's future in space. SPC26 will be held December 8-10, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando under the theme“The Decisive Edge.” For registration, hotel information, and the latest program updates, visit attendspacepower.About the Space Force AssociationThe Space Force Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and nationally recognized military association supporting the U.S. Space Force and its Guardians and advocating for U.S.-led space security.###

Emily Honhart

Space Force Association

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Gen. Stephen N. Whiting, Commander of U.S. Space Command, to Speak at Spacepower Conference News Provided By Emily Honhart, Space Force Association October 22, 2026, 18:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Military Industry, U.S. Politics



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