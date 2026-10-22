First-Of-Its-Kind Houston Gala Redefines Life Beyond The Cancer Bell

- Dr. Chevelta Smith, founder of Pink BattalionHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural Pink Battalion Vet Gala will bring breast cancer veterans, caregivers, loved ones and community supporters together November 7, 2026, from 6:00–10:00 p.m. at The Citadel Houston, 12130 Kirby Drive, for a first-of-its-kind benefit centered on the often-overlooked transition from active treatment to life in remission.Presented by Qua Point Health & Wellness Foundation in partnership with Vagnificent LLC, the gala will celebrate“Breast Cancer VeteranhoodTM” while raising support for resilience coaching, wellness resources and community programs designed to address the mental, physical and emotional challenges that can continue after surgery, chemotherapy or radiation ends.Pink Battalion defines a Breast Cancer Veteran as anyone who has completed active clinical breast cancer treatment and is navigating the return to everyday life. The inaugural event will feature a Purple Carpet arrival, a Vet Gala Pinning Ceremony welcoming attendees into Veteranhood and a keynote address from founder Dr. Chevelta Smith about the need for stronger post-treatment support.“Finishing active treatment is a milestone, but it is not the end of the journey,” said Dr. Chevelta Smith, founder of Pink Battalion, a board-certified OB/GYN, U.S. Navy veteran and breast cancer survivor nearing her five-year survivorship milestone.“Pink Battalion exists to honor what breast cancer veterans have endured and to help build the resilience, community and resources needed for life after treatment.”To ensure those who fought the battle can be in the room, Pink Battalion is offering a limited number of complimentary tickets (while supplies last) exclusively for breast cancer veterans. Eligible veterans interested in attending the gala at no cost can email:....MD Anderson Cancer Center is an official event sponsor, supporting Pink Battalion's effort to strengthen the bridge between medical treatment and long-term survivorship wellness.Media opportunities include Purple Carpet arrivals from 5:45–6:30 p.m., the Vet Gala Pinning Ceremony and interview access with Dr. Chevelta Smith, the Pink Battalion Vet Gala team and attending breast cancer veterans who choose to share their stories. Media check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. at the venue's main entrance foyer. Media should RSVP by November 3 to... to request credentials and camera placement.Event and ticket information is available at .About Pink BattalionPink Battalion is an initiative of Qua Point Health & Wellness Foundation focused on the transition from active breast cancer treatment to life in remission. Through education, community support, resilience coaching and wellness resources, Pink Battalion works to help breast cancer veterans redefine life beyond survivorship.

Brian Mayes

Nashville Publicity Group

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