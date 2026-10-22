Dr. Megan Appleby Of Keith Family Medicine Earns 2026 GA Top Docs Recognition

Dr. Megan Appleby

Megan Appleby, M.D. has been reviewed and approved by GA Top Docs based on merit for 2026.

DAWSONVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Megan Appleby, M.D., of Keith Family Medicine, has been reviewed and approved based on merit by GA Top Docs for 2026. Patients searching for a family physician often want more than just medical expertise, they want someone who listens, understands, and genuinely cares about their long-term health. At Keith Family Medicine, Dr. Appleby has built her reputation around exactly that kind of care.A board-certified Family Medicine physician, Dr. Appleby is committed to providing thoughtful, comprehensive healthcare to patients of all ages. From preventive care and wellness visits to chronic disease management and women's health, she takes a personalized approach that focuses not only on treating illness but helping patients feel supported throughout every stage of life.At the heart of Dr. Appleby's philosophy is the belief that meaningful healthcare begins with strong relationships. She values getting to know her patients as individuals, taking the time to understand their concerns, goals, and unique circumstances in order to create care plans tailored to their needs. Whether helping someone manage a complex chronic condition, recover from a musculoskeletal injury, or stay proactive with preventive care, her focus remains on improving both physical health and overall well-being.Dr. Appleby earned her medical degree from Trinity School of Medicine in 2018 before completing her residency at Northside Gwinnett, where she served as Chief Resident. Her leadership experience helped shape the collaborative and patient-centered approach she brings to medicine today. She remains an active member of both the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) and the Georgia Academy of Family Physicians (GAFP), reinforcing her commitment to evidence-based, high-quality care.Before pursuing medicine, Dr. Appleby proudly served in the United States Army Medical Corps as a laboratory technician, with assignments both domestically and abroad, including a deployment with the United Nations. Those experiences helped shape her deep commitment to service, empathy, and caring for individuals from all walks of life.Dr. Appleby practices at Keith Family Medicine, a trusted community healthcare provider that was proudly voted Best of Dawson – Best Family Practice in both 2025 and 2026, a reflection of the practice's dedication to compassionate, patient-first care.For Dr. Appleby, family medicine is about more than treating symptoms. It's about building lasting relationships, helping patients feel heard, and partnering with families to support healthier lives for years to come.To learn more about Dr. Megan Appleby and Keith Family Medicine, please visit:---About UsGA Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in Georgia online in an easy to use format. GA Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.GA Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at... and/or visit .You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram.

Desiree Cruz

USA Top Docs

+1 908-288-7240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Megan Appleby of Keith Family Medicine Earns 2026 GA Top Docs Recognition News Provided By USA Top Docs October 22, 2026, 18:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.