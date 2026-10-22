Interlochen Flute Instructor Nancy Stagnitta Performs In Paul Simon's 'A Quiet Celebration' Concert Film

Interlochen Center for the Arts

Interlochen Arts Academy's Nancy Stagnitta performed on Paul Simon's recent acoustic tour, captured in a 2-hour concert film now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

INTERLOCHEN, MI, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nancy Stagnitta, Powell Artist and Instructor of Flute and Chamber Music at Interlochen Arts Academy, performed as part of Paul Simon's recent acoustic tour. The tour is captured in the concert film Paul Simon: A Quiet Celebration, now streaming on Hulu and Disney+.Recorded live at McCaw Hall in Seattle during the tour, the two-hour film features the first-ever live performance of Simon's Grammy-nominated work“Seven Psalms,” alongside reimagined versions of his classic hits and deeper catalog cuts. A companion live album was released on October 9, 2026.“There's been a feeling of camaraderie and elation that we were playing this piece of music that we were really interested in, and that had a significant effect on me,” Simon has said of the tour.“It made for one of the most extraordinary tours I've done, maybe the most joyous.”Stagnitta's place in Simon's touring ensemble puts her among a small group of musicians invited to perform one of his most personal and ambitious works for live audiences. She brings that experience back to Interlochen's practice rooms and rehearsal halls, where her students work closely with an artist active at the highest level of the profession.“Nancy's work with Paul Simon is a wonderful example of the extraordinary artistry our faculty bring to Interlochen,” said Camille Colatosti, Provost of Interlochen Center for the Arts.“Our students benefit tremendously from learning alongside accomplished artists who are actively shaping the professional arts world. Nancy brings not only her exceptional musicianship into the classroom, but also the inspiration and perspective that come from collaborating with some of the most celebrated artists of our time.”Stagnitta teaches at Interlochen Arts Academy, the fine arts boarding high school founded in 1962, where students study creative writing, dance, film and new media, interdisciplinary arts, music, theatre, and visual arts. Academy students have earned 51 Presidential Scholars in the Arts honors, more than any other high school in the country.To learn more about Nancy Stagnitta, visit nancystagnitta. For more information about Interlochen Arts Academy faculty and programs, visit interlochen.About Interlochen Center for the ArtsInterlochen Center for the Arts, a nonprofit recipient of the National Medal of Arts, operates a 3,000-student summer arts camp, a fine arts boarding high school serving more than 550 students, online arts education, two public radio services, and more than 600 arts presentations. Visit interlochen.

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Interlochen Flute Instructor Nancy Stagnitta Performs in Paul Simon's 'A Quiet Celebration' Concert Film News Provided By Shore Fire Media October 22, 2026, 18:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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