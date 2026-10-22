UDC To Unveil New Residential Development Announce Limited-Time Sales Offer At Cityscape Qatar 2026

United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, will participate in Cityscape Qatar 2026 from October 27 to 29 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC), bringing together its established residential offering and the next phase of its residential development strategy.

At Stand H3.A10, visitors can explore UDC's completed residential offerings across The Pearl Island and Gewan Island, including a limited-time offer on Crystal Residence apartments.

The participation will also mark the unveiling of a new residential development on The Pearl Island. The opening-day reveal will showcase the project's masterplan, architectural vision and residential offering, introducing a new dimension of living within one of Qatar's established residential destinations.

UDC president and CEO Yasser Salah al-Jaidah said,“Cityscape comes at an important point in UDC's continued evolution. We are no longer looking at development simply in terms of individual projects.

“Our focus is on how destinations mature, how market needs change and how we continue to create relevant opportunities within communities that people already know and value. The Pearl Island has demonstrated the strength of that approach over many years, while Gewan Island represents the next generation of our destination strategy.”

He added:“The new development reflects this thinking. It introduces a residential proposition that adds something distinctive to The Pearl Island, responding to demand for greater space, privacy and family-oriented living while benefiting from The Pearl Island's established services.

“Cityscape provides the right platform to bring these different elements together and give buyers a clearer view of both the opportunities available today and where UDC is taking its residential portfolio next.”

Beyond the unveiling, UDC's Cityscape presence will demonstrate the breadth of its residential portfolio and the different ownership opportunities available across its two destinations.

Visitors will be able to explore completed apartments at The Pearl Island alongside Crystal Residence on Gewan Island, allowing prospective buyers and investors to consider both immediately available homes and off-plan opportunities according to their individual requirements.

Earlier this year, UDC introduced two ownership options at Crystal Residence for one- to four-bedroom apartments on Gewan Island: a six-year payment plan with a 7.7% down payment and no interest, and a seven-year lease-to-own programme with a 2% buy-in fee. At Cityscape Qatar 2026, UDC will announce a limited-time offer on the six-year payment plan, further enhancing the development's appeal and supporting sales momentum.

Throughout Cityscape, UDC will host scheduled and walk-in consultations for homebuyers and investors, broker briefings, media meetings and stakeholder engagements.

The conversations will extend beyond individual properties to address the broader considerations that influence residential decisions, including location, lifestyle, community infrastructure, ownership models and long-term value.

UDC's participation at Cityscape Qatar 2026 will provide an opportunity for visitors to engage directly with the teams behind its residential developments and gain insight into the company's continued approach to destination development and long-term value creation.

UDC Cityscape Qatar 2026 The Pearl Island and Gewan Island