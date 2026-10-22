Moldovan Delegation Visits Moj To Learn About Qatar's Legal System

An official delegation from the Republic of Moldova visited the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) headquarters yesterday to learn about Qatar's legal and judicial system and its mechanisms for providing legal services, real estate registration, and notarisation services.

The delegation attended a presentation on the ministry's service system and how to access its services, as well as achievements in digital transformation that have helped improve services and make them more accessible online through the ministry's digital platforms.

The delegation also learned about the services provided at the ministry's offices and branches in government services complexes, including the procedures for completing transactions. It was briefed on the latest developments in the Sak program, particularly the complete discontinuation of manual systems and the transition of all real estate registration and notarisation services to fully integrated electronic services.

At the end of the visit, the Moldovan delegation praised Qatar's judicial system and its notable progress, describing it as an advanced model for developing judicial services. The delegation expressed its desire to strengthen legal and judicial cooperation with Qatar and benefit from its advanced expertise in the field.