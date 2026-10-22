NCSA President Meets With Canadian Officials At Milipol Qatar 2026

President of the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Engineer Abdulrahman bin Ali al-Farahid al-Malki met yesterday with the Senior Adviser to the Prime Minister of Canada, Scott Gilmour and the Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (National Security and Intelligence) of Canada, Dominic Rochon on the sidelines of Milipol Qatar 2026.

The meeting addressed avenues for bilateral co-operation in cybersecurity and explored a number of issues of mutual interest, contributing to cyber readiness and fostering a secure and sustainable digital environment.

National Cyber Security Agency Milipol Qatar 2026