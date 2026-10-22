Participants At Doha-AIS Urge Leveraging Smart Technologies To Enhance Internal Security

Participants at the Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security (Doha-AIS) 2026 have called for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies into internal security systems.

During a panel discussion, titled“A Global Approach to Ethics, Governance, and Responsible AI”, speakers emphasised the need to improve the ability to predict and respond to cyber threats, in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving security risks worldwide.

Aisha al-Asmakh, a researcher at Hamad Bin Khalifa University, presented a vision for strengthening the security of maritime infrastructure in the State of Qatar, through integrating renewable energy sources with AI technologies to protect offshore gas platforms, pipelines, and subsea communication networks.

Al-Asmakh presented a model for a wind-powered offshore platform designed to supply energy to unmanned maritime vehicles, incorporating intelligent monitoring systems powered by clean energy. The model is intended to enable the early detection of security threats and improve response times.

She said the study's findings showed that integrating renewable energy with AI could improve maritime operations, energy management and real-time decision-making. She also called for the development of a national AI platform capable of supporting both civilian and security applications.

For his part, Sami Salem, Government and Public Sector associate at PwC, emphasised that adopting an AI-driven approach to national security offers strategic advantages. These include the ability to anticipate crises early, accelerate the transition from threat detection to decisive action, enhance co-ordination among relevant national entities, and build institutional capacity to address future challenges.

Meanwhile, Shawq al-Qahtani, Senior Information Security Assurance Engineer at beIN Media Group, discussed the challenges of maintaining control over AI systems and the importance of technological sovereignty as these systems become increasingly capable of moving beyond providing answers to executing actions.

Al-Qahtani stressed the need for robust governance of intelligent technologies, effective data controls, clearly defined access rights and privileges, decision traceability, and mechanisms to ensure data recoverability. Such measures, she said, are essential to strengthening the security and reliability of AI systems.

Doha International Conference on Artificial Intelligence and Security