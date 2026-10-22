Qatar, UNOCT Discuss Human Rights Safeguards

Qatar's National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has discussed ways to strengthen human rights protections in counter-terrorism policies and law enforcement with a senior official from the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT).

HE the NHRC Chairperson Maryam bint Abdullah al-Attiyah held talks with Nigel Lazarus, a law enforcement official at the UNOCT, on the sidelines of the 2026 Global Security Forum in Doha. Also attending were senior UNOCT representatives.

Discussions focused on integrating human rights standards into counter-terrorism measures, supporting victims, reviewing legislation and safeguarding privacy and personal data.

The two sides also examined the responsible use of emerging technologies and artificial intelligence in law enforcement and counter-terrorism operations.

HE al-Attiyah outlined the mandate of the NHRC, an independent national institution operating in accordance with the Paris Principles and holding“A” status, the highest accreditation category for national human rights institutions.

The meeting also followed discussions held in May between the committee and the UN office's branch in Doha.

Participants highlighted the legal safeguards that should accompany counter-terrorism measures, including the right to liberty and security, fair trial guarantees, the prohibition of torture and ill-treatment, and respect for the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning people to places where they face a real risk of persecution or serious harm.

They stressed the importance of ensuring that national laws and practices remain consistent with international human rights obligations.

The talks also addressed the role of national human rights institutions in promoting accountability for violations linked to counter-terrorism measures, monitoring compliance with international standards and raising public awareness of legal protections.

Both sides discussed human rights concerns arising from the use of artificial intelligence and other modern technologies, particularly in relation to privacy and personal data protection.

They explored practical initiatives to strengthen co-operation in the coming period, including a proposed co-ordination and follow-up mechanism involving the UN office's Doha branch. The mechanism would help identify priorities, planned activities and the steps needed to implement them.

The meeting comes amid wider international efforts to address the human rights implications of counter-terrorism policies while ensuring that security measures comply with international legal standards.

Qatar's National Human Rights Committee