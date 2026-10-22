BUC Signs Mou With Cisco Networking Academy To Strengthen Industry Collaboration, Career Readiness

Barzan University College (BUC), in partnership with Swinburne University of Technology, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Cisco Networking Academy, marking a new step in its commitment to strengthening connections between higher education and the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industry.

Dr Guy Diedrich, Global Innovation Officer and senior vice president, represented Cisco Networking Academy at the signing ceremony. The agreement establishes a foundation for closer engagement between BUC and Cisco, creating opportunities to explore how industry expertise can enrich academic learning and student development.

For BUC, this collaboration is an important step towards connecting students with the perspectives, skills and real-world challenges shaping the technology sector. It supports the College's broader ambition to strengthen career readiness and prepare graduates to contribute to an increasingly digital economy.

Dr Hassan al-Derham, CEO and chairman of Barzan University College, said:“Building strong relationships with industry is central to our vision for Barzan University College. Our collaboration with Cisco reflects our commitment to connecting education with the opportunities and challenges of a changing economy. We want our students to graduate with the knowledge, skills and capabilities to contribute to Qatar's development and the ambitions of Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Dr Lotfi Belkhir, Chief Academic Officer and Academic Dean of Barzan University College, added:“Meaningful industry engagement helps students with the current needs and challenges of industry. This MoU fully align for closer collaboration with Cisco and supports our commitment to keeping education relevant to the evolving ICT landscape. We look forward to exploring opportunities that enrich learning and strengthen our students' readiness for their future careers.”

Through its partnership with Swinburne University of Technology, BUC is committed to delivering education that combines academic quality with industry relevance.

The agreement with Cisco reinforces this approach, supporting the College's focus on helping students connect their studies with professional practice and develop a deeper understanding of the sectors they aspire to enter.

The signing marks another milestone in BUC's efforts to expand its industry network, enrich the student experience, and develop talent for Qatar's growing knowledge-based economy.

Barzan University College Cisco Networking Academy