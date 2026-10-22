HBKU Concludes International Conference On Industrial Electronics, Emerging Tech

Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) hosted the 52nd Annual Conference of the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society (IES), IECON 2026, in Doha, which concluded yesterday. Held at the Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, the milestone event marked the first time the conference was held in the Middle East.

The four-day international conference brought together nearly 2,000 research submissions from global experts, practising engineers, and industrial pioneers. Attendees convened to explore transformative breakthroughs across power electronics, smart grids, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, and Industry 5.0. These fields are key to developing more efficient industrial processes, integrating renewable energy, and strengthening the critical infrastructure.

The conference's focus on applied engineering research and industrial engagement aligns with Qatar's priorities in sustainability, digital transformation, and economic diversification. It also reflects HBKU's role as a research university connecting scientific inquiry with national needs and opportunities for technological development.

HBKU Vice President for Research Dr Eyad Masad highlighted the importance of connecting scientific advances with real-world applications, emphasising the role of research universities in bringing together academic expertise and industrial capabilities. He underscored HBKU's role in advancing research and innovation through cross-sector partnerships to support Qatar's transition to a sustainable, knowledge-based economy, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

The opening ceremony also featured leaders from academia and industry. The hybrid programme included international keynote speakers, technical sessions, industry panels, tutorials, workshops, enabling exchange research findings and explore practical applications.

Dr Mounir Hamdi, dean, College of Science and Engineering, HBKU, stated:“Hosting IECON 2026 underlines HBKU's commitment to connecting research excellence with the challenges and opportunities shaping Qatar's future. Advances in emerging technologies and intelligent systems have important implications for national development. Bringing this international research community to Doha creates opportunities to exchange expertise, strengthen connections between academia and industry, and support the development of solutions to shared challenges.”

Hamad Bin Khalifa University Annual Conference of the IEEE Industrial Electronics Society