Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets Japanese State Minister For Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met in Tokyo on Thursday with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Yasutaka Nakasone.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed cooperative relations, discussed ways to enhance joint coordination on regional and international issues, and expressed support for efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through diplomatic means.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement, thereby achieving sustainable peace in the region.

For his part, the Japanese State Minister expressed his country's appreciation for the State of Qatar's role in mediation and facilitating dialogue, as well as its support for Qatari efforts aimed at resolving conflicts through peaceful means and promoting security and stability, both regionally and internationally.