First Phosphate (CNSX:PHOS) CEO John Passalacqua Discusses North American LFP Battery Supply Chain Strategy With Ellis Martin

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Oct 22, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin welcomes back John Passalacqua, President and CEO of First Phosphate Corp. (NASDAQ:PHOS ) (CNSX:PHOS ) (FRSPF:OTCMKTS ), for an in-depth discussion about the company's strategy to become a significant North American supplier of phosphate materials for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery industry.First Phosphate is advancing phosphate projects in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, where the company is focused on developing high-purity phosphate resources suitable for battery-grade applications.In this interview, John discusses the company's progress, its plans for developing an integrated North American LFP battery materials supply chain, and the opportunities created by growing demand for energy storage, electric vehicles, and domestically sourced critical minerals.The conversation also examines the importance of strategic partnerships, downstream processing, infrastructure, and the company's efforts to establish a commercially viable supply chain independent of traditional overseas sources.Ellis shares why he became a shareholder of First Phosphate, citing his confidence in the company's management, the potential scale of its projects, their prospective economic viability, and First Phosphate's distinctive position within the North American battery materials sector.With lithium iron phosphate batteries playing an increasingly important role in energy storage and electric mobility, First Phosphate is positioning itself to participate in a rapidly evolving industry.Listen to the complete interview with Ellis Martin on The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio:Learn more about First Phosphate Corp.:For more interviews with emerging growth companies in mining, energy, technology, and healthcare, visit:The Ellis Martin Report | Money Talk RadioDisclosure: Ellis Martin is a shareholder of First Phosphate Corp., and First Phosphate is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report. This interview contains promotional content and reflects the opinions of the participants. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Mineral exploration and development involve substantial risks, and future commercial production and economic viability are not guaranteed. Investors should conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.About First Phosphate Corp.







First Phosphate Corp. (CNSX:PHOS) (OTCMKTS:FRSPF) (FRA:KD0) is a mineral development and cleantech company dedicated to building and onshoring a vertically integrated mine-to-market lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery supply chain for North America. Target markets include energy storage, data centers, robotics, mobility and defense.

First Phosphate's flagship Begin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, Canada is a North American rare igneous phosphate resource yielding high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

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