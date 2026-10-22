Golden Cariboo Resources (CNSX:GCC) CEO Frank Callaghan Discusses Maiden Gold Resource And Exploration Potential With Ellis Martin

MENAFN - ABN Newswire) Malibu, CA, Oct 22, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Gold exploration in British Columbia's historic Cariboo Gold District is attracting renewed attention.In this edition of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio, I reconnect with longtime mining executive Frank Callaghan, President and CEO of Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (CNSX:GCC ) (GCCFF:OTCMKTS ) (3TZ:FRA ).Frank has a remarkable history in British Columbia's gold industry, including his involvement with Barkerville Gold Mines, which was ultimately acquired by Osisko. Now he's returned from retirement to lead Golden Cariboo's exploration efforts at the Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property near Hixon, British Columbia.The company recently announced its inaugural mineral resource estimate, totaling approximately 1.19 million gold-equivalent ounces across the Indicated and Inferred categories.We discuss the company's exploration progress, plans for additional drilling, the advantages of established infrastructure, and the potential for expanding its mineral resources across a substantial land position.Frank also shares his perspective on gold prices, junior mining valuations, and why he believes this may be an interesting period for investors willing to look beyond current market sentiment.It's always a pleasure catching up with Frank, someone I've known for many years in this business.Listen to the complete interview with Ellis Martin on The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio:Learn more:Disclosure: Golden Cariboo Resources is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report. This interview is promotional content and should not be considered investment advice. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves, and future exploration results are uncertain.About Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd

Golden Cariboo Resources Ltd. (CNSX:GCC) (OTCMKTS:GCCFF) (FRA:3TZ) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold discoveries in British Columbia's historic Cariboo Gold District. Its flagship Quesnelle Gold Quartz Mine property near Hixon benefits from road access and proximity to established mining infrastructure. Led by President and CEO Frank Callaghan, whose experience includes the development of the Barkerville gold projects, the company is advancing exploration and drilling programs designed to expand and further define its mineral resources. Golden Cariboo recently announced an inaugural mineral resource estimate of approximately 1.19 million gold-equivalent ounces across the Indicated and Inferred categories. The company also controls an extensive land position offering additional exploration opportunities.

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The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.