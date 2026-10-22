MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and robotics stocks issues market commentary from deVere Group.

Shopping online with a debit card tied to your everyday current account where your salary lands, your savings sit and your monthly cash flow runs could be handing criminals a far bigger prize than they need to, as AI pushes cybercrime into a faster and more dangerous era.

This is the stark warning from the CEO of deVere Group, one of the world's largest independent financial advisory organisations, as governments across Europe and beyond pull public websites offline after AI uncovered two critical flaws in PHP, the programming language estimated to run around 70% of the world's websites.

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Finland temporarily closed its government's public web services, while the Dutch national cybersecurity agency took its own website down as a precaution.

Agencies in Britain, Japan and Australia urged operators to patch immediately or go offline, and the US National Security Agency warned the weaknesses can hand attackers a direct route into a server's files and databases. The White House says federal agencies are working alongside leading AI labs to speed up a fix.

With PHP behind such a vast share of the web, the exposure could reach almost everywhere people spend money online.

Booking platforms, marketplaces, subscription services, ticketing sites, delivery apps and utility portals could all be holding card details on systems built with the same kind of code.

The financial toll is climbing fast. Global ecommerce fraud losses reached an estimated $48 billion in 2025, a 141% jump in five years.

Fraud facilitated by AI is forecast to rise from $12.3 billion in 2023 to $40 billion by 2027, and online purchases where the card isn't physically present already account for around 65% of all credit card fraud losses.

Prepaid debit cards, such as deVere Vault, sit apart from a person's main current account. They carry only the money loaded onto them, so stolen details cannot be used to reach the funds behind the card."

The deVere multi-currency Vault Prepaid Mastercard(R) can be used online, in-store and at any ATM location across the world.

The deVere CEO is upbeat about the bigger picture. These flaws were found by AI and patched before being made public.

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