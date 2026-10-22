Daily Gold Trading Report - Thursday, October 22, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report.

Thursday opens with the sellers in control and the ceiling holding. Overnight gold knocked on $4,141 three times, on the 20:00, 23:00, and 01:00 hourly bars, and each probe was met with long upper wicks and an immediate fade. What followed was a steady $30 slide into this morning, leaving spot near $4,111 and pressing on the $4,109 session low. That is the market's verdict on this week: every rally gets faded while the 10-year sits above 5% and the dollar holds near 101.6. The question for today is whether $4,109 holds and this turns into a base, or the slide keeps going and gold goes back to knock on $4,100 and the $4,073 range floor behind it.

The intraday map

The intraday map is drawn around last night's triple rejection. The $4,141 wick cluster (R3) is the ceiling for the whole morning, with yesterday's morning pivot at $4,132 (R2) turned resistance above and the slide's first breakdown shelf at $4,124 (R1), the line in the sand for the whole bias. Spot pivots at $4,111, and the floor stack runs through $4,109 (S1), the session low so far, down to $4,100 (S2), the psychological floor, and $4,073 (S3), the range floor since early October. The bias is Bearish, ceiling held three times: the 1H and 30-minute charts show lower highs and lower lows from the $4,141 rejection zone, price sits below the 20-hour and 50-hour moving averages on both timeframes with the 20-hour under the 50-hour, and momentum is softening rather than washed out. The line in the sand is $4,124. An hourly close above $4,124 turns the bias Neutral and opens $4,132, then the $4,141 ceiling. An hourly close below $4,109 breaks the session low and turns this into a trend day, targeting $4,100 first and $4,073 after that. Until one of those prints, rallies toward $4,124 are the short side's entry and the $4,109 low is the market's honesty test.

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Why the macro tape is heavy

The Federal Reserve stays in its pre-meeting blackout ahead of the October 27 to 28 FOMC meeting, so the market trades data and headlines alone this week. After Chair Kevin Warsh declined to give rate guidance, October hike odds sit near 14 to 17%, while a December move stays priced near 89 to 94%. The September inflation double-hit keeps that December tightening option alive: CPI printed 3.7% year on year against 3.6% expected, and PPI surged 6.3%. The 10-year Treasury yield holds in the 5.09% to 5.13% area this morning, off the 5.14% intraday spike, with the 30-year near 5.42% and the 2-year near 4.77%. Every point of that yield is a point against gold's zero-yield carry: the tape trades each print as a December-hawk vote, and that is the heaviest weight on price this morning.

The dollar index holds near 101.6, consolidating above its three-week low, and a firm dollar remains the single cleanest headwind gold faces. The greenback found extra safe-haven support after reports that the US State Department is preparing to pull some embassy personnel and families out of the Persian Gulf, a signal markets read as possible new strikes against Iran or the Houthis. Underneath, the structural bid has not gone away: central banks remain steady net accumulators, and Goldman Sachs now sees gold averaging toward $5,400 an ounce by 2027 on central-bank buying, which is why each slide has stayed orderly rather than turning into a break. Gold is caught between pressure from yields and the dollar, and support from fear, and this morning the pressure is still winning.

Crude is the live wire and it feeds gold through the inflation channel. Brent holds near $108 to $110 this morning after touching $111.99 overnight, a five-month high, while WTI sits near $98 to $99. The Strait of Hormuz risk premium is fully priced in: Iran's foreign minister says the Strait stays closed until Washington accepts Iran's conditions, Iran's first vice president says the country has no choice but to exercise sovereignty over the Strait, shiptrackers count at least 18 vessel attacks in two weeks, and the Houthis claimed strikes on Saudi Aramco sites in Yanbu and Shaybah plus Riyadh and Abha airports. Pakistan's army chief took a compromise proposal to Tehran, but Iran's security council chief told him the American demands are rejected, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio says a peace deal is extremely difficult, with the US-Iran conflict now in its eighth month. Against that, the Kremlin agreed a new round of US-Russia-Ukraine trilateral talks may happen in Abu Dhabi. For gold the net is two-sided: a fresh Hormuz incident re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, but it also feeds the energy-to-CPI channel that keeps December hike bets pinned near 90%, which is exactly the weight on gold this morning.

What to watch today

Today is about the yield, the dollar, and the headlines. The 10-year in the 5.09% to 5.13% band and the dollar near 101.6 are the two weights on gold: any extension of the bond selloff deepens the slide, while a yield fade hands the bounce its fuel. The Hormuz and Iran wire is the live catalyst: a fresh vessel strike or an escalation headline re-bids oil and gold's haven premium together, while steady de-escalation talk keeps crude heavy and gold's haven bid soft. The FOMC blackout runs all week into the October 27 to 28 meeting, so no Fed speakers to lean on. On the data calendar, weekly jobless claims and the University of Michigan consumer sentiment for October print today, where the inflation-expectations components matter as much as the headline for the December hike debate, with the PCE inflation print due next week.

Hormuz and Iran headlines: the live wire, fresh vessel strikes vs de-escalation talk 10-year Treasury yield in the 5.09% to 5.13% band: any extension of the bond selloff deepens gold's slide US dollar index near 101.6: further firmness is gold's cleanest headwind Today's data: weekly jobless claims, University of Michigan consumer sentiment for October Bullish trigger: hourly close above $4,124, targets $4,132 then $4,141 Bearish trigger: hourly close below $4,109, targets $4,100 then $4,073

About the author

I'm Aamir Iqbal, a market analyst. I publish the Daily Gold Trading Report, a professional daily XAU/USD report with exact intraday levels, annotated charts, and full macro coverage, at substack.

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