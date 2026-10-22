Silver Hill Expands South: Metalsource Mining (CSE: MSM) Intersects ~22M Mineralization 80 Metres Beyond Prior Hole

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues a news and trading alert for Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM ) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z).

Metalsource announced additional mineralization identified in drill hole SH26-45, representing a significant southern step out as the Company continues to expand exploration at its Silver Hill Project in North Carolina. SH26-45 visually intersected approximately 22 metres (core length) of polymetallic mineralization, including widespread semi-massive sulphide and vein-style mineralization, approximately 80 metres south of SH26-27. Assay results remain pending. The intersection provides encouraging geological evidence farther south of the previously drilled area, where mineralization remains open for additional exploration. With two drills advancing complementary exploration objectives, Metalsource is progressively extending its drilling footprint while preparing for significantly larger step outs designed to test the broader scale of the Silver Hill system.

SH26-45 represents another step in the Company's progressive expansion of drilling beyond Silver Hill proper, as geological information from successive step outs is incorporated into a broader exploration strategy designed to test increasingly larger distances along strike.

Significant Mineralized Intersection: SH26-45 visually intersects approximately 22 metres (core length) of polymetallic mineralization, including semi-massive sulphides and vein-style mineralization. Assays pending. Major Southern Step Out: SH26-45 extends exploration approximately 80 metres south of SH26-27, providing encouraging geological evidence beyond the previously drilled footprint. Mineralization Remains Open to the North, South and at Depth: Silver Hill remains open for exploration to the north, south and at depth, with the outer limits of the mineralized system yet to be defined. Accelerating Exploration: Two drills supported by a dedicated night shift are advancing complementary programs as Metalsource prepares for significantly larger step outs and tests priority targets along the broader Silver Hill trend.

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Figure 1: Panoramic photograph showing the upper 9m of mineralization identified in SH26-45. Note mineralization extends from 1,099' to 1,172' (335m-357m). Core logging is in progress.

Dale Moore, Project Geologist of Metalsource Mining, commented:

Figure 2: Long section looking southeast (113 degrees) showing intercept locations colored by AgEq. Black dots indicate intercepts with pending assays.

Figure 3: Plan view showing the location of drilled intercepts along the Silver Hill trend. Drill hole collar locations in grey, reported mineralized intercepts colored by AgEq, pending assays in black.

Joe Cullen, CEO of Metalsource Mining, commented:

Continued Southern Expansion: Follow up drilling will build on the geological information from SH26-45, testing the southern and down dip potential of Silver Hill as the Company progressively expands beyond the established drilling footprint. Preparing for Major Step Outs: Metalsource continues advancing toward significantly larger step outs to the north and south, designed to test the extent of the Silver Hill system beyond the areas explored to date. Testing the Broader Trend: The second drill will focus on priority targets along the broader Silver Hill trend, including previously untested areas identified through the integration of geological, geophysical and surface sampling data. Multiple Assays Pending: Analytical results remain outstanding from SH26-45 and several additional completed holes. These results will provide important information on grade, mineralized intervals and the evolving geological model, helping guide subsequent exploration decisions. Building the Exploration Pipeline: As drilling progresses, the Company will continue integrating assay results, geological interpretation and IP data to refine existing targets and identify additional opportunities for expansion along the broader trend.

What's NextWhy This Matters to Investors

The significance of SH26-45 extends beyond the approximately 22 metres (core length) of visually identified mineralization. Encountered on an 80 metre southern step out, the interval provides another encouraging indication of the exploration potential beyond the established Silver Hill footprint. As drilling progresses farther along strike and at depth, each new intersection adds information to the Company's geological model and helps guide increasingly ambitious exploration.

The opportunity now is to test scale. With two drills operating, multiple assays pending and a growing pipeline of priority targets, Metalsource is positioned to continue expanding Silver Hill proper while systematically investigating prospective ground farther along trend. The grades and significance of SH26-45 remain subject to laboratory analysis, but the evolving geological picture is giving the Company compelling reasons to continue expanding its exploration program. We have demonstrated high grade mineralization. We are now taking increasingly larger steps to determine how far the Silver Hill system could extend.

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Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE: E9Z) is a featured mining stock.

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