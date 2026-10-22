Space Stock Wisesat.Space Holdings (Nasdaq: SAIQ) Gains On Recent Cybersecurity Validation

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including space stocks and cybersecurity stocks issues news and trading for WISeSat Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SAIQ ).

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list again today, currently trading at 7.53 +1.97 (+35.43%). The stock has a morning high of $8.85. The retail trading on the stock has current volume at over 20 Million shares.

Cybersecurity concerns are all over social media news headlines as sites went down over PHP issues.

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Cybersecurity stocks were mixed in today's session. CrowdStrike Holdings ( Nasdasq:CRWD) is trading at 238.10 -1.24. (-0.52%) Fortinet, Inc. ( Nasdaq: FTNT) is trading at 173.21 -0.84

WISeSat Holdings recently announced a new milestone in its secure space infrastructure strategy, following the successful launch and deployment of FOSSASAT-2E27, a new-generation 6U satellite developed and operated by its longstanding strategic partner FOSSA Systems ("FOSSA"), aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 Bandwagon-5 mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Equipped with VaultIC secure-element technology from SEALSQ Corp. (Nasdaq: LAES), the spacecraft provides a further opportunity to advance WISeSat's technology-validation roadmap, building on years of cooperation to integrate hardware-based cybersecurity into satellite systems.

The mission illustrates the value of a strategic industrial relationship established in 2021 through WISeQey Corp's (SIX/Nasdaq: WQEY) original investment in FOSSA and reinforced by WISeSat's participation in FOSSA's latest financing round in June 2026.

Under an extended technical collaboration covering up to six selected FOSSA satellite missions, WISeSat and FOSSA intend to pursue more systematic and demanding in-orbit testing protocols for SEALSQ security technologies, including repeatable functional testing, performance monitoring and analysis under actual space operating conditions.

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