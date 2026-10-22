Cybersecurity Stock BIO-Key International (NASDAQ: BKYI) Gains On New Security Contract

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including cybersecurity and defense stocks issues news and trading for BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI ), a global provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and biometric authentication solutions.

The stock makes the Nasdaq top gainer list again as cybersecurity concerns flood headlines.

BIO-key International is currently trading at 2.8800 +0.7800 (+37.14%) on volume of over 28 Million shares as of this report.

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BIO-key today announced that a new Middle East government institution has selected BIO-key to modernize and strengthen access security while simplifying the authentication experience for its workforce through the deployment of its PortalGuard(R) enterprise IAM platform and biometric authentication technologies.

A deeply security-conscious organization within a Gulf region national government is utilizing BIO-key's solution to replace legacy authentication methods with secure, passwordless biometric authentication, reducing the risk of credential compromise while improving operational efficiency. As is often the case in high-level IT security deployments, the customer required that its identity not be disclosed.

The implementation includes BIO-key's award-winning PortalGuard(R) platform, Passkey:YOU(TM) FIDO2 passwordless authentication, WEB-key biometric authentication engine, and EcoID III enterprise fingerprint scanners to provide a fully integrated Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB) solution. Together, these technologies provide phishing-resistant authentication by binding digital identity directly to the individual rather than to a device, password, or token which pose far greater risk of compromise.

The solution is being delivered in partnership with VaporVM, a strategic integration partner in the Gulf region. VaporVM provides local implementation, deployment, and ongoing technical services to ensure seamless integration and long-term operational success.

Following the recent addition of a government security agency customer, this deployment demonstrates growing traction in BIO-key's expansion across the Middle East, where governments and critical infrastructure organizations are accelerating investments in digital identity, Zero Trust security, and passwordless authentication as part of broader digital transformation initiatives.

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