P&G, Nestle, Mars, Astrazeneca, ITC And Bekaert Win OMP Supply Chain Awards
|Awards recognize supply chain innovation, long-term partnership, and community engagement at OMP conferences in Singapore and Shanghai
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ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Oct 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP, a leader in AI-powered supply chain solutions, recently honored six global brands at its conferences held earlier this month in Singapore and Shanghai. The recognized companies - Procter & Gamble (P&G), Nestlé, Mars, AstraZeneca, ITC, and Bekaert - were celebrated for driving decision velocity, co-innovation, and impactful business results.
Supply Chain Innovation & Excellence Award: Nestlé and Bekaert
Nestlé, one of the world's largest food and beverage companies, and Bekaert, a global market and technology leader in material science of steel wire transformation and coating technologies, received OMP's Supply Chain Innovation & Excellence award for their breadth of deployment and depth of co-innovation.
"This award recognizes the ongoing transformation of our end-to-end supply chain planning," says Bo Yang, Senior Manager, Global Supply Chain Process Management at Bekaert Rubber Reinforcement. "We've moved from manual Excel calculations and individual experience to standardized planning on OMP's Unison PlanningTM platform. Our decisions are now backed by data, and our planning accuracy has improved significantly."
Long-Term Partnership Award: P&G and AstraZeneca
P&G, with operations in approximately 70 countries, joins global biopharma leader AstraZeneca in accepting the award for proving that value compounds the longer the partnership runs.
"Receiving OMP's Long-Term Partnership Award reflects years of trust and teamwork between our teams," says Jen Aberilla, Director, Regional Supply Network Operations Planning at P&G. "We're proud of what we've achieved together and look forward to building on it."
Community Engagement Award: Mars and ITC
ITC's Paperboards & Specialty Papers Division, part of the Indian multi-business enterprise ITC Limited, and Mars, a global giant in confectionery, food products, and pet care services, received the Community Engagement Award for their active role in OMP Community events and councils.
"The world's most demanding manufacturers plan with OMP, and it is a privilege to see those relationships deepen over 10, 20, and 27 years. The results they achieve through this community are concrete: inventory goes down, forecast accuracy goes up, and decisions happen faster. Congratulations to each of them!" says Philip Vervloesem, Chief Commercial and Markets Officer at OMP.
About OMP
OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper and packaging - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison PlanningTM.
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SOURCE: OMP
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