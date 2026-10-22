New Global Initiative Seeks To Modernize Health Workforce Mobility



PHILADELPHIA, PA, TORONTO, ON AND GRONINGEN, NETHERLANDS, Oct 22, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TruMerit® and Centennial College, with support of the Groningen Declaration Network (GDN Network), have unveiled a new vision for the future of global health workforce mobility, introducing a framework designed to help health professionals carry trusted, verifiable records of their qualifications and competencies across borders. The initiative is detailed in a newly published paper titled "Toward a Global Digital Credential Mobility Ecosystem for Migrating Health Professionals. "



As healthcare systems worldwide face persistent workforce shortages, internationally educated health professionals often encounter lengthy, duplicative, and inconsistent credential recognition processes that can delay entry into practice. The paper proposes a new approach centered on a Global Competency Record (GCR). This portable digital record could securely bring together verified evidence of a professional's education, training, work experience, certifications, and demonstrated competencies throughout their career. "Healthcare has become increasingly global, but the systems used to recognize qualifications across borders have not kept pace," said Peter Preziosi, PhD, RN, CAE, FAAN, President and CEO of TruMerit and lead author of the paper. "Qualified professionals can spend months or even years navigating fragmented processes that require the same information to be verified repeatedly. We have an opportunity to modernize credential mobility around trusted digital information, verified competencies, and interoperability while preserving regulatory authority and protecting the public." "Any one organization or sector cannot solve the challenges facing workforce mobility," said Charmaine Hack, Vice President, Partnerships, Enrollment & External Relations of Centennial College, Vice President of the GDN Network Board, and co-author of the paper. "Creating a trusted ecosystem for credential mobility will require collaboration across education, workforce, regulatory, and technology communities." "Trusted digital credentials have enormous potential to support individuals as they move across borders for education and work," said Joanne Duklas, Executive Director of the GDN Network and co-author of the paper. "This initiative explores how we can better connect education, credentials, and demonstrated competencies in ways that work for individuals, regulators, and employers." Unlike a global license or replacement for national regulatory systems, the proposed GCR would provide regulators, employers, and other authorized stakeholders with access to trusted, verified information that can be evaluated against local requirements and standards. For health professionals, it offers a more portable way to demonstrate qualifications. For regulators and employers, it could provide more transparent and reliable information for decision-making. While the initial application focuses on healthcare, the long-term vision is for the GCR to serve as a model that could be adapted for other sectors facing similar credential mobility challenges. As healthcare systems around the world grapple with workforce shortages, the opportunity extends beyond improving credential verification. It is about creating a future where qualified health professionals can move more efficiently between jurisdictions, while regulators and employers have access to trusted information on which to base decisions. The Global Competency Record is intended as a blueprint for a more connected, transparent, and responsive approach to workforce mobility. About TruMerit® TruMerit is a worldwide leader in healthcare workforce development with nearly 50 years of experience supporting the mobility of nurses and other healthcare workers. Formerly CGFNS International, TruMerit validates the education, training, and professional experience of internationally educated health professionals seeking authorization to practice in the United States and other countries. Through its expanded mission and the Global Health Workforce Development Institute, TruMerit advances research, standards, and certifications that strengthen the global health workforce and promote equitable, sustainable career mobility. More about TruMerit. About Centennial College Centennial College, founded in 1966, is Ontario's first public college. Anchored primarily in the eastern part of the Greater Toronto Area, the College is renowned for its outstanding teaching, creative curriculum, and robust network of partnerships. Centennial annually welcomes thousands of full-time and part-time students from across the GTA, Canada, and the world. These students pursue their education in diploma, certificate, and degree programs across various fields, including business, media, arts, community and consumer services, engineering technology, health care, and transportation. More about Centennial College. About The GDN Network The GDN Network is an international, non-profit federated trust located in the Netherlands. It represents a voluntary network of like-minded organizations and individuals that seek to make digital student data portability happen. Its network of thought leaders from around the globe are collaborators who seek to support, advise, and offer innovative changes in the ways we share artifacts of academic learning. The GDN Network seeks common ground in best serving the academic and professional mobility needs of citizens worldwide by bringing together stakeholders in the digital student data ecosystem. It seeks to develop and support best practices and globally accepted standards for safe and citizen-oriented convenings and information exchanges. Learn more about the GDN Network at: groningendeclaration. Media Contacts TruMerit

Emma Wright

[email protected] Centennial College

[email protected] SOURCE: TruMerit

