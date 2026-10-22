Hangzhou Saicom Integrates R&D, Production, And Service For Poe Network Equipment

Hangzhou Saicom Communication Technology Co., Ltd. has years of in-depth experience in the R&D and production of network communication equipment. As a high-tech manufacturer integrating independent R&D, production, sales and after-sales services, we focus on providing global customers with highly stable, adaptable and cost-effective PoE switches and industrial network transmission devices. Our products are widely applied in various engineering scenarios, including security monitoring, industrial automation, outdoor networking, smart cities, campus networks and intelligent transportation.

Saicom boasts a full-range PoE switch product line covering all mainstream specifications in the market to precisely meet networking demands for different scenarios and project scales. Our core product series include: Ethernet PoE Switch, 16 Port PoE Switch, 24 Port PoE Switch, PoE Industrial Switch, Industrial Managed PoE Switch, Managed PoE Switch and Unmanaged PoE Switch, fully catering to conventional civil and commercial networking as well as networking needs for harsh industrial environments.

Saicom PoE switches serve as the core and best-selling products for conventional commercial networking. Complying with standard PoE power supply protocols, the devices realize integrated power supply and data transmission via a single network cable, eliminating the need for additional power wiring, greatly simplifying construction and reducing project costs. Featuring strong compatibility, stable transmission and plug-and-play operation, our switches are ideal for office buildings, community security, store networks and small and medium-sized monitoring systems, with their reliability fully verified by numerous domestic and overseas projects.

16 Port PoE Switches and 24 Port PoE Switches are the mainstream core models for medium and large-scale networking projects. Adopting a high-density port design, they can stably supply power and transmit data simultaneously for terminals such as monitoring cameras, wireless APs and access control devices. With sufficient bandwidth, long transmission distance, balanced overall power consumption and 24/7 uninterrupted operation, they are perfectly suitable for large-scale networking projects including industrial parks, factory zones, commercial complexes and large-area outdoor monitoring, delivering outstanding cost performance.

Saicom industrial PoE switch series is tailored for harsh working conditions featuring high temperature, thunderstorm interference, strong electromagnetic disturbance and open-air outdoor environments. Equipped with industrial-grade hardware and reinforced housing structure, these switches support wide-temperature operation, lightning and static protection, anti-interference and surge protection. They can operate stably for a long time in complex industrial environments and effectively solve the common problems of ordinary commercial switches such as crash, disconnection and damage in harsh scenarios, making them ideal for factory automation, road monitoring, outdoor base stations and field networking.

To meet diverse network management requirements, Saicom PoE switches are divided into two categories: managed and unmanaged. Unmanaged PoE Switches feature simple operation and plug-and-play functionality without professional configuration required, enabling rapid network deployment and reducing construction and operation costs for small-scale simple network projects. Managed PoE Switches support intelligent management functions including VLAN division, port speed limiting, link aggregation, fault alarms and port mirroring, enabling flexible network architecture optimization. They fully meet the high-standard networking requirements of industrial automation, intelligent transportation and large-scale government and enterprise projects.

As a direct manufacturer, all Saicom PoE switches have passed international authoritative certifications with compliant quality, complete specifications, sufficient stock and stable delivery cycles. We provide customized OEM/ODM services. Adhering to strict quality control standards for every device, we deliver one-stop reliable network equipment solutions for global engineering contractors, system integrators and traders.

About Us

Hangzhou Saicom Communication Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006, focusing on becoming a reliable supplier of ICT (Information and Communication Technology) equipment and comprehensive services in China.