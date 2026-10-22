New Analysis Examines Russia's Satellite Network And Emerging Drone Threats

MENAFN - GetNews) The commentary examines Rassvet's development, GPS-independent navigation and the protection of civilian infrastructure from threats that could originate within national borders.

London, UK - 22 October, 2026 - An English-language security analysis by xCON examining how Russia's Rassvet satellite communications project could change the protection of civilian infrastructure in Europe and the United States.

The Drone Threat From Within: Why Russia's New Satellite Network Matters

Russia's Rassvet project could make some drone operations less dependent on Western services. For Europe and the United States, the security question reaches beyond the battlefield.

By xCON | Independent Global News & Analysis

An airport prepares for the morning rush. Cargo moves through a nearby port. Electricity keeps homes, hospitals and transport running. In a hypothetical attack, the danger would not have to arrive on a missile launched from Russia. It could begin with a hostile drone already inside the country, while its operator remained far away.

That is a scenario, not a verified attack involving Russia's Rassvet satellite system. But it frames the security question behind the project: what changes when a hostile operator can communicate through a network that Western service providers do not control?

The concern is not that a satellite makes every target reachable or every drone unstoppable. It is that a new communications channel could reduce an attacker's dependence on services that defenders have previously been able to restrict.

A civilian network with potential military consequences

Bureau 1440, a Russian company within ICS Holding, is developing Rassvet as a low-Earth-orbit broadband network. Its website records the launch of the first 16 satellites of its target constellation on March 23, 2026, and an announcement of a second batch on July 20. The company describes an intended global service, including terminals for moving vehicles, aircraft and vessels. These are company-reported milestones and plans, not proof of continuous worldwide coverage. [1]

On October 8, YADRO announced a joint demonstration with MegaFon and Bureau 1440 that connected a remote site in Russia through a terrestrial base station and a low-orbit satellite link. It was a communications demonstration, not a combat-drone test. [2]

In a May interview republished by ICS Holding, its chief executive, Alexey Shelobkov, maintained a 2027 commercial launch target and described 2026 as a period of testing. The commercial timetable does not establish when a military capability might become operational. [3]

Ukraine has already shown why the operator matters

On February 2, 2026, Ukraine's Ministry of Defence announced a verification system for Starlink terminals in response to Russian use of the service. It said satellite-equipped Russian drones could be controlled in real time over long distances. Ukraine was introducing the restrictions in cooperation with SpaceX. [4]

The lesson is specific but important. Cooperation with a satellite provider can restrict access to that provider's network. It cannot, by itself, control a separate Russian service. If Rassvet becomes a viable channel for military drones, asking SpaceX to disconnect terminals would not address communications carried over Rassvet.

In an October interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian defense technology adviser Serhii Beskrestnov called Rassvet“danger No. 1” among the technological challenges Russia posed to Ukraine, and warned that the risk extended to Europe. That was his assessment of the risk, not independent verification of the network's battlefield performance. [5]

GPS is not a necessary dependency

Russia already operates GLONASS, a satellite navigation system separate from the American GPS system. A suitably equipped drone can therefore obtain satellite positioning without relying on GPS. Independence from American GPS is not a capability that must wait for Rassvet. [6]

Communications and navigation remain different functions. Rassvet is being developed to carry data; the public sources reviewed do not demonstrate that it already provides a standalone positioning service equivalent to GPS. Combining Russian-controlled communications with GPS-independent navigation is a plausible technical pathway, not proof that a particular drone has a fully tested, globally operational system. [1][6]

Nor does using a different navigation constellation establish immunity to interference. Satellite navigation can be disrupted or deceived, a problem addressed in the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and EUROCONTROL's 2026 action plan. Independence from a Western service provider is not the same as independence from all external signals, equipment or supply chains. [10]

The threat does not have to begin at the border

Consider the domestic-launch scenario. An aircraft already inside a country would not need to cross its border during the attack. A compatible satellite link could, where coverage and service were available, connect it to a distant operator without a local mobile subscription. Border surveillance and cooperation with domestic mobile operators would not, on their own, address that entire scenario. [1]

Rassvet would not create the possibility of an attack launched from within a country. Its potential significance is an additional route for long-distance communication, controlled by a Russian provider rather than a Western one.

The scenario still requires an aircraft, a launch opportunity, suitable equipment, usable coverage and a functioning navigation solution. A satellite connection does not extend the aircraft's fuel supply, remove physical obstacles or guarantee that it will reach its target. The sources reviewed do not establish an operational Rassvet capability to carry out the domestic attacks described here in Europe or the United States.

Why the consequences would be felt far beyond a battlefield

Drone security is already on the official agenda on both sides of the Atlantic. In February 2026, the European Commission presented a counter-drone action plan citing airport disruption and risks to critical infrastructure and public spaces. It proposed stronger preparedness, detection and coordinated responses. [7]

In the United States, a June 2025 executive order identified hostile drone activity as a threat to public safety and critical infrastructure, including military installations. It called for stronger detection, identification and protection. Neither document establishes an attack involving Rassvet; both demonstrate that domestic drone risks are already on the security agenda. [8]

NATO also reported a major violation of Polish airspace by Russian drones in September 2025. That incident was not evidence of Rassvet use. It showed why European concern about Russian drones cannot be confined to events inside Ukraine. [9]

For the public, the consequences of a future incident could be measured in grounded flights, interrupted electricity, delayed deliveries or injuries. A serious disruption would not require an attacker to disable an entire country. An airport, a port or an energy facility serves people and businesses well beyond its perimeter.

Preparation, not a claim of inevitability

A more independent communications network would not make drones invisible or eliminate countermeasures. The European Commission's response emphasizes multiple detection technologies and coordinated protection, rather than reliance on a single way to interrupt a drone's communications. [7]

The practical question is whether those protective systems will be tested against changing communications and navigation arrangements. Can an incident be identified quickly? Is responsibility clear between infrastructure operators and public authorities? Will essential services continue if a facility has to close temporarily?

Rassvet is not evidence that Russia can strike anywhere without resistance. It is reason to examine what happens when a potentially hostile drone depends less on Western-controlled services. The point of examining that risk now is to preserve time to prepare, not to tell the public that protection is impossible.

An attack that begins inside a country cannot be understood solely as a border problem. Distance from Russia is not, by itself, a security plan.

Sources

Public sources reviewed October 19, 2026. Company announcements, official statements and prospective scenarios are identified separately in the article.

1. Bureau 1440 – Corporate website: system architecture, mobile terminals and launch timeline.

2. YADRO, October 8, 2026 – Announcement of the MegaFon / Bureau 1440 terrestrial-satellite demonstration.

3. ICS Holding, May 14, 2026 – Interview with Alexey Shelobkov: commercial launch target and testing status.

4. Ukraine's Ministry of Defence, February 2, 2026 – Starlink terminal verification and reported Russian drone use.

5. The Associated Press, October 2026 – Hanna Arhirova interview with Serhii Beskrestnov; Rassvet assessment near the end of the article.

6. European Space Agency, Navipedia – GLONASS General Introduction: navigation system and positioning services.

7. European Commission, February 11, 2026 – Commission presents action plan to counter drone threats, IP/26/364.

8. United States, June 6, 2025 – Executive Order 14305, Restoring American Airspace Sovereignty; Federal Register publication June 11.

9. NATO, September 10, 2025 – Statement following Russian drone violations of Polish airspace.

10. EASA and EUROCONTROL, 2026 – European Aviation Action Plan for Ensuring Safe Operations during GNSS Interferences.